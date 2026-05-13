SPHL expanding to Athens, GA, for 2026-2027 season

Published on May 13, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL today announced that it will be expanding to Athens, GA, following approval of an expansion application by the league's Board of Governors.

The team is owned and operated by Spire Hockey, led by President Todd Mackin and Athens Rock Lobsters President Scott Hull, and will play in the upcoming 2026-27 SPHL season.

"On behalf of the Board of Governors, I am excited to welcome Athens to the SPHL, ¬Â said Commissioner Doug Price. "From their first season, the Rock Lobsters have demonstrated what a successful franchise looks like: strong ownership, a fantastic arena, and a passionate fan base. Athens has already shown its commitment to delivering an outstanding hockey product and a memorable game-day atmosphere. We are excited about what the future holds as they begin play in our league next season. ¬Â

"This move simply makes sense from both a competitive and operational standpoint, ¬Â said Todd Mackin, President of Spire Holdings. "Athens has proven in just two seasons that it is a tremendous hockey market. The fan support, the energy inside Akins Ford Arena, and the organization's commitment to innovation in game presentation have helped create one of the best experiences in minor professional hockey. We're excited to continue building on that momentum and delivering an incredible atmosphere for fans throughout Northeast Georgia. ¬Â

"This is an incredibly exciting moment for the Athens Rock Lobsters and for the city of Athens, ¬Â said Rock Lobsters President Scott Hull. "From the day we announced this franchise, our goal has been to build something that reflects the energy and spirit of this community while delivering high-level professional hockey. Moving into the SPHL represents the next chapter of that vision.

About the Athens Rock Lobsters

The Athens Rock Lobsters are a professional hockey franchise based in Athens, bringing fast-paced, high-energy hockey to Northeast Georgia. Founded in 2023 and debuting in 2024, the team quickly became one of the fastest-growing franchises in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, drawing more than 104,000 fans in its inaugural season. Beginning with the 2026-27 season, the Rock Lobsters will compete in the SPHL while continuing to play at Akins Ford Arena. Inspired by Athens' iconic music scene and the song "Rock Lobster ¬Â by The B-52s, the team blends culture, community, and competition to deliver one of the most exciting game-night experiences in Southern minor league hockey. Connect with the Athens Rock Lobsters at RockLobstersHockey.com.

About the SPHL

Now entering its 23rd season, SPHL comprises 12 member clubs throughout the southeastern and midwestern United States. Headquartered in Huntersville, NC, the league is dedicated to delivering high-quality, family-oriented entertainment through a sustainable model tailored to small and mid-sized markets. The SPHL also serves as a key development platform for players, coaches, and officials pursuing advancement in professional hockey.







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