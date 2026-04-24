Rock Lobsters Part Ways with Head Coach & General Manager Garrett Rutledge

Published on April 24, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters announced today that, following a comprehensive evaluation of the organization's current direction, the team has parted ways with Head Coach and General Manager Garrett Rutledge.

Rutledge, who served as Head Coach and General Manager during the 2025-26 season, played an important role in leading the team through a pivotal year for the organization. During his tenure, he contributed to player development, team culture, and the continued growth of the Rock Lobsters brand both on and off the ice.

"Decisions like this are never easy, ¬Â said the team. "We are grateful for Garrett's commitment, leadership, and the impact he made during his time in Athens. His contributions to our organization and our fans have been meaningful. As we look ahead, we believe this move is in the best long-term interest of the Athens Rock Lobsters. ¬Â

The organization extends its sincere appreciation to Rutledge for his service and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors within the hockey community.

The Athens Rock Lobsters have begun an active search process and are currently vetting candidates for the Head Coach position ahead of the 2026-27 season. Additional updates regarding the team's coaching staff and organizational structure will be announced in the coming weeks.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2026

Rock Lobsters Part Ways with Head Coach & General Manager Garrett Rutledge - Athens Rock Lobsters

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