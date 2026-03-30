Continental Clash Ends in Crustacean Overtime Victory

Published on March 29, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GA. - On Pucks and Paws Night, the Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Monroe Moccasins 3-2 in overtime Sunday afternoon at Akins Ford Arena.

The Moccasins made a physical first period pay for them 4:16 into the contest, as rookie Ike Frankel scored the second goal of his young career on a poke through the five hole of Carter McPhail.

Despite being outshot 20-5 in the opening 20 minutes, Athens got their goal on a 5-on-3 power play. Garrett Milan scored his 31st of the season to tie the game up at 8:37.

A scoreless second period was highlighted by an injury instead of goals, as the reigning MVP Milan headed down the tunnel after a spill into the end boards and didn't return in the frame.

On the power play just 1:40 into the final 20 minutes of regulation, Joe Mack got down low as Carter Shinkaruk rushed the net and put the finishing touches on his captain's drive. Athens went 2-for-6 on the man advantage on Sunday.

Athens believed that the dagger came through Filip Virgili, once again on the power play; however, the goal was called back after video review.

Monroe used the momentum swing to its favor and emptied the net of Chris Branch, who made 36 saves on the night. Casey Gerstein put a rebound in past McPhail to equalize with just 8.1 seconds remaining in regulation.

With 30 seconds remaining in overtime, chaos in the crease paid off for the hosts. Eric Neiley popped a shot off the end boards, which was then wrapped around by Dustin Perillat. Neiley got a piece to the effort and then Carter Shinkaruk, not giving up on the play, was able to force it in. The goal was immediately waved off by the officials and seemingly Branch, but video review paid off this time and the game was called at 3-2.

The Rock Lobsters (34-9-7-1, 116 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. for yet another Continental Division clash against the Moccasins. Tickets can be found here.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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