Rodeo Night Presented by Akins Ford & Wild Willies Rides into the Tank April 3

Published on March 25, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







Grab your boots, dust off your cowboy hat, and get ready for a night of Western flair as the Athens Rock Lobsters host Rodeo Night presented by Akins Ford & Wild Willies on Friday, April 3rd at 7:05 PM inside Akins Ford Arena.

The Tank is trading skates for spurs as the arena transforms into a full Western experience, complete with country music, themed games, and line dancing on the concourse. From the moment fans arrive, the energy will feel straight out of the rodeo with interactive contests, themed activations, and a few surprises throughout the night - including the possibility of a mechanical bull showdown for those brave enough to ride.

One of the biggest moments of the night will take place during 2nd intermission, when one lucky fan will drive home in style as the winner of the 2025 Ford Bronco giveaway, part of the season-long sweepstakes presented in partnership with Wild Willies and Akins Ford. It's a can't-miss moment that brings even more excitement to an already action-packed evening.

As the second-to-last regular season home game, Rodeo Night is a perfect opportunity for fans to gather at The Tank and continue building momentum heading toward the postseason. Expect a high-energy atmosphere, memorable moments, and a game day experience that blends hockey with a little bit of Western grit.

Rodeo Night Presented by Akins Ford & Wild Willies

Friday, April 3rd | 7:05 PM

Akins Ford Arena | Athens, GA

Saddle up, bring the crew, and get ready for a night where hockey meets the Wild West.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026

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