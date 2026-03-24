Pucks & Paws Presented by 23 Design Returns to the Tank this Sunday

Published on March 24, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







The Athens Rock Lobsters are going to the dogs this Sunday afternoon as Pucks & Paws presented by 23 Design takes over Akins Ford Arena on Sunday, March 29th at 4:05 PM. Fans are invited to bring their four-legged best friends for a one-of-a-kind game day experience where hockey meets the ultimate dog-friendly atmosphere at The Tank.

From the moment doors open, the arena concourse will be filled with wagging tails, friendly faces, and plenty of dog-themed activities. Expect a lively mix of local pet vendors, adoption opportunities, pet stores, community partners, and giveaway items designed for both fans and their furry companions. With barks, bites, and everything nice, Pucks & Paws has quickly become one of the most anticipated specialty games of the season.

The in-game entertainment will feature a fan-favorite highlight as one lucky pup is recognized as the Pup of the Game on the jumbotron, along with the return of the always-entertaining Doggy Dash during first intermission: an on-ice race that brings high energy and plenty of laughs to The Tank.

Whether you're a lifelong dog lover, looking for a fun family outing, or simply want to experience hockey in a unique way, Pucks & Paws delivers a memorable Sunday matinee atmosphere that captures the spirit of the Crustacean Nation. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to explore the pet-friendly activations throughout the arena and ensure their pups are ready for an unforgettable game day.

Join the Athens Rock Lobsters this Sunday at 4:05 PM for a game that's truly gone to the dogs in the best way possible.

Pucks & Paws Presented by 23 Design

Sunday, March 29th | 4:05 PM

Akins Ford Arena | Athens, GA

Bring your pup. Bring the family. Bring the energy.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026

Pucks & Paws Presented by 23 Design Returns to the Tank this Sunday - Athens Rock Lobsters

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