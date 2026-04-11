4-Goal Third Period Crowns Crustaceans Continental Kings

Published on April 10, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







MONROE, LA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Monroe Moccasins 6-2 Friday night at the Monroe Civic Center, clinching the top spot in the Continental Division with the regulation win.

Dustin Perillat got on the scoreboard just 37 seconds into the game with a beautiful drive to the net finished off by a backhanded shot past Tyler Masternak.

Extending goalscoring run to eight in his last five games six minutes later, Casey Gerstein pulled the Snakes level after Yianni Liarakos found him at the backdoor from his knees.

A pinball puck touched twine after John Kaljian spun it into chaos in the low slot later in the first period, marking the Michigan native's second two-point game in his past three contests.

In a scoreless second period, the biggest play of the frame came on a goal-line clearance from Perillat.

A bardown slapper from Carlos Fornaris drew the game level at 2-2 early in the third period, but the Lobster took the punch on the chin.

Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira scored his second goal in three games through the five hole of Tyler Masternak to retake the lead, after the tied scoreline lasted just 1:23.

Luke Croucher followed suit with a five-hole shot of his own, generating considerable power on a backhand effort that made it 4-2.

Athens made it 5-2 with yet another shot through the legs of Masternak, Gus Ford's 40th of the season. It marks the forward's fourth time that he's netted 40 goals in his FPHL career.

Chris Branch came in for Masternak, but played mere minutes before the Moccasins emptied the net. Jesse Lowell then iced the game with the empty-net goal.

Carter McPhail was brilliant in net yet again, stopping 41 of the 43 shots he faced in the game.

The Rock Lobsters (35-11-7-1, 122 pts) close out the regular season tomorrow, April 11 as the winners of the Continental Division. Puck drop against the Monroe Moccasins takes place at 8:05 p.m.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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