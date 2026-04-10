Thunderbirds Set for Fan Appreciation Night

Published on April 10, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds are set to host the Blue Ridge Bobcats tonight at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena for Fan Appreciation Night. Tonight's game is Twin City's final home game of the 2025-2026 season. Every fan in attendance will receive a free Thunderbirds Team Photo poster, and players will be available following the game for autographs. Tickets to the matchup are still available, and may be purchased online by visiting WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. Puck drop for tonight's final home game of the year is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

Twin City (25-28-1) defeated the Pee Dee IceCats one week ago at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena by a final score of 4-2, but dropped a road game to the IceCats the following night at the Florence Center by a final score of 5-2. Twin City's three-goal road loss to Pee Dee last Saturday night eliminated the Thunderbirds from playoff contention. Roman Kraemer and Jacob Schnapp each netted a goal for Twin City during last Saturday night's game. Twin City has locked up 5th place in the FPHL's Continental Division standings following last weekend's results, and enters tonight's game with a 5-5-0 record in the last ten games. Scoring leaders for the Thunderbirds entering the final weekend of the season include Zach White (27), Roman Kraemer (26), Kayson Gallant (21), Jan Salak (19), and Jon Buttitta (13). Twin City will return to action tomorrow night in a road game against the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Tomorrow night's road game will be the Thunderbirds' final game of the 2025-2026 season.

Blue Ridge (31-20-3) has won nine straight games entering tonight's road game against Twin City. The Bobcats have clinched 3rd place in the FPHL's Empire Division standings, and will play the Port Huron Prowlers in the Quarterfinal round of the 2026 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs. Blue Ridge enters tonight's game following a 7-1 road victory over the Biloxi Breakers last Saturday night at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Justin Daly (2), Nicholas Stuckless (2), Nikita Kozyrev, Daniel Martin, and Stephen Alvo all netted goals for the Bobcats in the six-goal road win. Scoring leaders for the Bobcats through fifty-four games played during the 2025-2026 regular season include Nicholas Stuckless (29), Daniel Martin (26), Justin Daly (20), Nikita Kozyrev (19), and Brandon Reller (14).

The Thunderbirds are now accepting season ticket renewals for the 2026-2027 season, giving fans the opportunity to lock in current pricing before rates increase on May 1st. Season ticket holders can take advantage of significant savings by renewing before the April 30th deadline, with full-season packages starting as low as $315 in the White Zone and premium seating options available across Gold, Red, and Blue zones. Half-season plans are also available, offering flexible and affordable ways to stay connected to all the action at the arena. Renewing early not only guarantees your seat location, but also ensures you receive the best available pricing ahead of the upcoming increase. A 20% deposit is required to secure your seats for next season, making it easy to reserve your spot while planning ahead. Contact Vice President of Business Operations Joe Cangelosi at jcangelosi@tcbirds.com to renew or for more information.

Twin City is currently offering a special ticket discount through FEVO to celebrate the historic double gold sweep in Milano Cortino for the United States Men's and Women's Hockey Teams. Three tiers of pricing (Gold, Silver, Bronze) are available. The Gold Tier includes two blue section tickets for $46, a nod to the United States' Men's team winning Gold at the Olympics for the first time in forty-six years. Silver Tier pricing includes two red section tickets for $33 in honor of United States Women's Captain Hillary Knight's team record of thirty-three points recorded in the Olympics. The Bronze Tier includes two white section tickets for $20.26, a nod to this year's historic performance by each United States hockey team in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. https://www.gofevo.com/group/Olympicdiscount

Tonight's game is set to begin at 7:35pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

Thunderbirds Set for Fan Appreciation Night - Twin City Thunderbirds

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