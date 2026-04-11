FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

Published on April 10, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS at MONROE MOCCASINS

ROCK LOBSTERS PULL AWAY IN THIRD, DEFEAT MOCCASINS 6-2 FOR FIRST PLACE IN DIVISION

By Joseph Furtado

Monroe, LA -With first place in the Continental Division hanging in the balance, the Athens Rock Lobsters capped a four-goal third period to defeat the Monroe Moccasins 6-2 Friday night at the Monroe Civic Center.

Separated by just one point entering the weekend, both teams entered with the division at stake. With the loss, Monroe fell to 35-10-7-3-0, while Athens improved to 35-11-1-4-4. The loss locked the Moccasins into a first-round matchup against the Columbus River Dragons in the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs, where Monroe will have home-ice advantage. Athens will face the Pee Dee Ice Cats.

Despite the final score, the game carried a playoff-like intensity throughout, with both teams trading momentum in a physical, high-energy atmosphere.

Athens struck early just 37 seconds into the game as Dustin Perillat opened the scoring. Monroe responded at 6:39 of the first period when Casey Gerstein tied the game, finishing a setup from Yianni Liarakos. The Rock Lobsters regained the lead at 13:38 on a goal from John Kaljian to take a 2-1 lead into the intermission.

After a scoreless second period, Monroe pulled even early in the third when Carlos Fornaris lasered a one-timer past Carter McPhail at 3:14, tying the game at 2-2. Athens responded just over a minute later as Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira gave the Rock Lobsters a 3-2 lead at 4:37.

The visitors then broke the game open midway through the period, with Luke Croucher converting on the power play at 11:24 beforeGus Ford added another at 12:21 to extend the lead to 5-2. Jesse Lowell sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 17:39.

Athens controlled the third period offensively, despite being outshot 43-28. The win came with Athens missing several key players, including Garrett Milan, Eric Neilly, Malik Johnson, Filip Virgili, Daniil Glukharyov and Gleb Bandurkin.

Monroe, who entered the night at 2-6-3 against Athens this season and 0-2-2 at home against the Rock Lobsters, will get one final opportunity in the regular-season finale Saturday night at the Civic Center. The matchup will mark Game 56 before the post-season begins, with both teams closing out the regular season.

4-Goal Third Period Crowns Crustaceans Continental Kings

By Matteen Zibanejadrad

Monroe, LA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Monroe Moccasins 6-2 Friday night at the Monroe Civic Center, clinching the top spot in the Continental Division with the regulation win.

Dustin Perillat got on the scoreboard just 37 seconds into the game with a beautiful drive to the net finished off by a backhanded shot past Tyler Masternak.

Extending goalscoring run to eight in his last five games six minutes later, Casey Gerstein pulled the Snakes level after Yianni Liarakos found him at the backdoor from his knees.

A pinball puck touched twine after John Kaljian spun it into chaos in the low slot later in the first period, marking the Michigan native's second two-point game in his past three contests.

In a scoreless second period, the biggest play of the frame came on a goal-line clearance from Perillat.

A bardown slapper from Carlos Fornaris drew the game level at 2-2 early in the third period, but the Lobster took the punch on the chin.

Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira scored his second goal in three games through the five hole of Tyler Masternak to retake the lead, after the tied scoreline lasted just 1:23.

Luke Croucher followed suit with a five-hole shot of his own, generating considerable power on a backhand effort that made it 4-2.

Athens made it 5-2 with yet another shot through the legs of Masternak, Gus Ford's 40th of the season. It marks the forward's fourth time that he's netted 40 goals in his FPHL career.

Chris Branch came in for Masternak, but played mere minutes before the Moccasins emptied the net. Jesse Lowell then iced the game with the empty-net goal.

Carter McPhail was brilliant in net yet again, stopping 41 of the 43 shots he faced in the game.

The Rock Lobsters (35-11-7-1, 122 pts) close out the regular season tomorrow, April 11 as the winners of the Continental Division. Puck drop against the Monroe Moccasins takes place at 8:05 p.m.

PEE DEE ICECATS at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

RIVER DRAGONS COMPLETE UNREAL COMEBACK, WIN 7-6 IN OVERTIME

By Liam Gotimer

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons defeated the Pee Dee IceCats by a final score of 7-6 in overtime on Friday night, at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia.

Trevor Babin got the start in goal for the River Dragons, while Parker Rutherford received the nod for the road team.

From the opening puck drop, Columbus came out flying.

Just 1:51 into the game, Kyle Moore set the tone, driving hard to the net and burying the game's first goal off a slick setup from Scott Docherty and Alex Storjohann.

The River Dragons struck again at 6:06, this time with Ryan Hunter finishing off a beautiful feed from goaltender Trevor Babin, slipping the puck through the wickets of Pee Dee netminder Parker Rutherford. Tyler Barrow picked up the secondary assist as Columbus built an early 2-0 lead.

Then, everything flipped.

Across the remainder of the first period, all of the second, and into the early moments of the third, Pee Dee surged with six unanswered goals. Jake Cox started the run, followed by Elijah Wilson, Jacob Hamilton, Patriks Marcinkevics, Domenic Della Cevita, and Vadim Frolov, turning a Columbus lead into a daunting 6-2 deficit.

But the River Dragons never backed down.

At 4:06 of the third period, Tyler Barrow sparked the comeback, wiring a shot top shelf off assists from Kyle Moore and Nathaniel Mott.

Just over two minutes later, Moore struck again, finishing a play set up by Barrow and Lare Pahtakyen to make it 6-4.

The momentum was building, and Moore was not done yet. Less than three minutes later, he completed the hat trick, capitalizing on a setup from Alex Storjohann and Barrow to pull Columbus within one.

The building was alive, and the River Dragons kept pushing.

At 14:29, on a crucial power play, Barrow delivered again, burying the equalizer and completing an incredible rally from four goals down to tie the game at six.

Overtime felt inevitable. The energy carried right into the extra frame, where Kirk Underwood sealed the comeback with a game-winning goal off a beautiful pass from Brad Fortin, sending the Columbus crowd into a frenzy.

Trevor Babin was outstanding in net, turning aside 39 shots and even adding an assist in the victory. Parker Rutherford took the loss for Pee Dee after a night that saw momentum swing dramatically.

It was a game that showcased resilience, firepower, and belief. Down but never out, the River Dragons proved that no deficit is too big when the fight is there until the very end.

"We played 22 minutes of hockey tonight," Head Coach Jerome Bechard. "We started our selfish; Everyone was working hard, but we weren't effective because they were playing as individuals. In the third period, we finally played connected. That's my hockey team."

Don't miss tomorrow's contest, as the club plays Pee Dee for the final regular season home game. The puck drops at 7:05PM.

BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

DANBURY FALLS TO BINGHAMTON 4-3 IN FINAL HOME GAME OF THE SEASON

By Patrick Grunberg

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks narrowly lost to the Binghamton Black Bears Friday night in a 4-3 game, their final game on home ice this season.

Binghamton jumped out to an early lead when Jacob Shankar tipped home a point shot from Dan Wieber at 3:51. The Black Bears doubled their lead in the final minutes as Nicholas Swain capitalized on an odd-man rush, beating Kyle Penton to make it 2-0 after one.

Early in the second, Binghamton got their third goal, again off a turnover as Mason Hoehn found Ivan Bondarenko for his 20th goal of the season. Genaro Fronduto put the Hat Tricks on the board on the powerplay at 16:15, but Zac Sirota's goal 21 seconds later left it 4-1 after two.

Down three goals, Danbury came out of the tunnel on fire to start the third. Eli Rivers scored a backhander past CJ Hapward 1:48 into the period. Just over a minute later, Chance Adrian scored a one-timer off a Rivers' feed, bringing the Hat Tricks to within a goal with 17 minutes left. However, Hapward and the Black Bears defense held strong, and Danbury was unable to find a tying goal with an empty net in the final minutes.

The Hat Tricks have one game remaining in the regular season, tomorrow night in Binghamton vs the Black Bears. Puck drop is set for 7pm.

Black Bears Wrap Up Road Schedule in Danbury

By Brooks Hill

Danbury, CT - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks 4-3 on Friday night. The Black Bears won their final road game of the regular season and Ivan Bondarenko grabbed two more points with a goal and an assist.

Binghamton started the scoring early in the first period. Jacob Shankar tipped-in a shot from Dan Wieber just over three minutes into the contest. The Black Bears had the only power play of the period, but were unable to convert. Nick Swain was able to add another 5-on-5 goal at the 17:23 mark, giving Binghamton a 2-0 lead going into the locker room.

The second period started much like the first. At 3:30 Ivan Bondarenko scored his 20th goal of the season, pushing the lead up to 3-0. Once Binghamton took their second penalty of the period, the Hat Tricks were able to capitalize. Genero Frondoto scored on the power play at 16:15 to cut the lead to two, but the Black Bears answered right back. Zac Sirota scored 21 seconds later, reinstating the three-goal lead for the Black Bears. It was 4-1 after two periods.

All the offense in the third came from the home team. Danbury scored twice in the first three minutes, and before the first media break, the lead had dwindled to 4-3. Luckily for the Black Bears, the defense stepped up in the final 15 minutes of the game, allowing CJ Hapward to secure his first victory of the season. Binghamton wins the final game of the year at the Danbury Ice Arena 4-3.

WATERTOWN WOLVES at PORT HURON PROWLERS

Prowlers Dominate on Flags Rebrand Night

By Will Wiegelman

Port Huron, MI - The Port Huron Prowlers paid homage to the IHL's Port Huron Flags and got an old-time win 9-2 over the Watertown Wolves. Port Huron scored eight unanswered and fists flew in the second period.

An own goal credited to Hunter Hall got the scoring started just 1:12 in but Port Huron tied it less than two minutes later when Luke James found Jamie Bucell for a back door tap in.

Matthew Gordon restored the Watertown advantage shortly after but it didn't last to the buzzer as Grayson Dietrich made it 2-2 with just over a minute left in the first. The opening period featured two fights but things broke loose in the second.

Port Huron got goals from Matt Graham, Austin Fetterly and Arttu Heikkilä to make it 5-2 before the fisticuffs began with under three minutes to go. Marquis Grant-Mentis barreled over Prowlers netminder Reid Cooper which led to a fight between Grant-Mentis and Bryan Parsons. Then, Chris Affinati and Ben Brockway squared off in Brockway's second bout of the game.

In the final minute of the period, Matt Graham ran into Marshall McKallip in response to the hit on Cooper. It led to a large scrum and Graham got a game misconduct.

Things settled down in the third and Port Huron got four more, including three in the final four minutes, to complete the rout.

Fetterly led the way for Port Huron with two goals and two assists, James had three helpers and John Larkin dished out two. Graham, Bucell and Heikkilä each added an assist to their goals. Cooper and Dysen Skinner split the game in net. Cooper got the win with 15 saves and Skinner went five for five in relief.

McKallip stopped 46 shots in the loss.

The Prowlers and Wolves wrap up their regular seasons on April 11 at 6:05 P.M. in Port Huron.

BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS at TWIN CITY THUNDERBIRDS

Thunderbirds Drop Final Home Game of Season

By Kendall Grayson

Winston-Salem, NC - The Twin City Thunderbirds dropped a 4-3 home contest to the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Fan Appreciation Night Friday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Roman Kraemer, Connor Craig, and Jan Salak each netted a goal for Twin City in the loss. Friday's game was the final home game of the 2025-2026 season.

Roman Kraemer gave Twin City a one-goal lead with less than seven minutes to play during Friday's opening period. Kraemer's goal was netted unassisted, and was his twenty-seventh of the season. Matt Garcia and Zach White each collected an assist on the scoring play. Danny Martin tied the game with an even strength scoring play at 17:05 of the 1st period. Carson Gallagher and Denver Craig each recorded an assist on the scoring play. The Thunderbirds outshot the Bobcats by an 18-14 margin during the 1st period, and the 2nd period began in a 1-1 tie.

Jordan Rosenbaum gave the Bobcats a 2-1 lead with a goal at 3:33 of the middle period. Rosenbaum's scoring play was assisted by Carson Gallagher and Denver Craig. The Thunderbirds' Connor Craig tied the game with his sixth goal of the season at 6:13 of the 2nd period. Craig's goal was netted even strength, and was assisted by Jan Salak and Jiri Pestuka. Jan Salak gave Twin City a 3-2 advantage in the rivalry battle with his twentieth goal of the season at 8:03 of the 2nd period. Team Captain Jon Buttitta recorded an assist on the scoring play. The final goal of Friday's middle period was scored by Blue Ridge's Denver Craig at 11:35 of the period. Demid Podrezov collected an assist on the scoring play. Twin City was outshot by a 12-11 margin during Friday's 2nd period, and the 3rd period began in a 3-3 tie.

Carson Gallagher scored the only goal of Friday's 3rd period to give the Bobcats a 4-3 victory over the Thunderbirds. Gallagher's goal was netted at 13:08 of the final period, and was scored even strength. Danny Martin collected an assist on the scoring play. Twin City was outshot by a 20-14 margin during the 3rd period, and a 50-43 overall margin during the contest. The Thunderbirds fell to 25-29-1 on the 2025-2026 regular season in Friday's one-goal home loss.

Boris Babik made 46 saves on 50 shots and recorded the loss in goal for Twin City. Gregory Hussey collected the win in net for Blue Ridge in a 40-save-on-43-shot effort.

Jon Buttitta was named the 1st Star of Friday night's game, with teammate Jan Salak collecting 2nd Star honors. Blue Ridge's Denver Craig was named the 3rd Sta of the game. Friday's final home game of the season was played in front of a crowd of 2,450 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena.

Twin City will return to action tomorrow night in a road game against the Blue Ridge Bobcats at Hitachi Energy Arena. The game will be the Thunderbirds' fifty-sixth, and final game of the 2025-2026 season. Tomorrow night's game is scheduled to begin at 7:30pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, and WTOB Radio.

INDIANA SENTINELS at TOPEKA SCARECROWS

Clark Gets Tricky, Scarecrows Win 5-2

By Jon Kliment

Topeka, KS - Topeka came into Saturday night's game looking for redemption after falling 3-1 on Friday night. With the playoffs 5 days away Coach Nichols continues to fine tune his lineup and search for more opportunities. Indiana came into the weekend looking to cap off their year with positive notes and a victory on Friday night has led the way for a strong weekend.

The Scarecrows came out firing with most of their playoff roster participating Saturday night. In a game that many consider to be a fine tuning game Topeka showed some offensive bluster as they sought a chance to score. It took until late in the period but with 1:04 remaining in the period Cameron Clark picked up a Scott Coash rebound and backhanded it behind Cooper Olson to give the Scarecrows the 1-0 advantage after one.

As the second period got underway Steven Klinck drew a minor penalty that gave Topeka a power play. It took just 5 seconds on the power play to cash in as TJ Sneath found Coash in front of the net and Scott picked his corner giving the Scarecrows the 2-0 advantage 50 seconds into the period. Indiana found a response 3:23 later however as Nolan Dawson received a cross crease pass to beat Sammy Bernard to bring the Sentinels within a goal, 2-1. Clark wasn't done however as at 13:59 into the second coming out from behind the net Clark threw the puck through the legs of Olson and deflected off the inside of his pad into the back of the net for the 3-1 lead.

Clark continued to push the pace and 4:26 into the third period found a hat trick goal from a knee in front of the net on a perfect pass from Jordan Stear to give Topeka the 4-1 lead. The Sentinels battled back one more time as Donovan Powell took advantage of a tired Scarecrows group to beat Bernard and shrank the lead back to 4-2 at 14:01 of the game. With the goalie pulled in an attempt to tie it Indiana coughed up a turnover that sprung Steven Klinck for an empty net goal and gave Topeka the 5-2 win.

Bernard stopped 16 of 18 for his 19th win of the season.

Topeka closes out their inaugural regular season against Indiana tomorrow night at 7pm.

Scarecrows Bounce Back in 5-2 Win Over Sents

By Andy Poetzinger

Topeka, KS - Over the last three games, the Sentinels have made it a point to come out with a fire and put their opponents on their toes. That was not how the game started tonight against the Scarecrows.

The Scarecrows outshot the Sentinels 16 to 4 in the first period and held a majority of play inside the Indiana zone. The only goal of the first period came on a broken play where Cooper Olson made the blocker save, the rebound bounced off of Ivan Ponivanov and right to the stick of Cameron Clark who potted his 28th of the season to make it 1-0 for the Scarecrows.

The second period was still tilted in the Scarecrows' favor, but the Sentinels were able to at least get set up in the offensive zone and create a couple of chances. Early in the period, the Scarecrows converted on a powerplay with Scott Coash ripping home his thirty-two of the season to give Topeka the 2-0 lead.

Indiana responded with 15:47 to go in the period with Nolan Dawson cashing in his eighth of the season. It was started with a hard forecheck by Maximus Marek-Tortorella to knock his man off the puck in behind the net. The puck squirted to Corey Cunningham in the corner who laid a perfect pass on Dawson's tape, and Dawson made no mistake about it.

Topeka regained their two-goal lead about eight and a half minutes later when Josh LaBelle fired a shot pass off the skates of Clark and it squeaked between Olsons legs and in to make it 3-1.

In the third period, Cameron Clark finished the hat trick. As he was falling to the ice, he received a pass from Jordan Stear that he redirected to the back of the net for his 30th of the season that gave Topeka a 4-1 lead.

As they have so many times this season, the Sentinels would not go away lightly. They put themselves right back in the game after Donovan Powell picked up his second of the season with an overpowering shot that glanced off of Bernards glove and into the back of the net.

With 59 seconds net and an empty net, Topeka sealed the deal with Steven Klinck picking up his 38th goal of the year to give the Scarecrows a 5-2 win.

Final shots were 35 to 18 in favor of the Scarecrows. Indiana went scoreless on their two powerplay opportunities, while Topeka cashed in on one of their three chances.

The Sentinels inaugural season finishes tomorrow night as they wrap up this three game series with the Topeka Scarecrows. The puck drops at 8:05 ET, and the Body Armor Pre-Game Show starts at 7:45 pm with Andy Poetzinger. Catch all the action on the Sentinels Hockey Network!

BILOXI BREAKERS at BATON ROUGE ZYDECO

Zydeco Roll Past Breakers 4-1 in Game Two of Final Series

By Bryan Flores

Baton Rouge, LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco delivered one of their most complete performances of the season Friday night, defeating the Biloxi Breakers 4-1 at the Raising Cane's River Center in Game Two of their final series of the year.

After a fast-paced but scoreless opening period, Baton Rouge broke the game wide open in the second, scoring four unanswered goals to take full control. The Zydeco opened the scoring early in the frame, setting the tone for a dominant stretch of hockey that saw them dictate play in all three zones.

Austin Weber doubled the lead midway through the period, finishing off a strong setup from Narek Aleksanyan, before Matthew Bazarin added another, capitalizing on sustained offensive pressure. Tyler Larwood capped off the four-goal surge, converting off a passing play from Curtis Hansen and Ilnur Madiarov to give Baton Rouge a commanding 4-0 advantage heading into the third.

Biloxi found the back of the net late in regulation, as Alfred Rotiroti scored in the final minute, but the Zydeco remained in control throughout the third to secure the 4-1 victory.

Goaltender Edward Coffey was steady between the pipes, stopping 30 of 31 shots in a strong performance, while the Zydeco offense generated consistent pressure, outshooting the Breakers 56-31 on the night.

The game featured a physical edge once again, with multiple scrums and penalties highlighting the intensity between the two teams as the series continues.

With the win, the Zydeco have picked up back-to-back victories to open the final weekend of the regular season and will look to carry that momentum into Saturday's season finale.

4-Goal 2nd Period Lifts Baton Rouge Over Biloxi

By Devin Dobek

Baton Rouge, LA - Back on the sheet for the final time on a Friday night, the Breakers looked for some revenge against their I-10 rival the Baton Rouge Zydeco. Led by 4 unanswered goals in a span of 8:02 in the 2nd, the Zydeco never looked back en route to a 4-1 home victory over the Breakers.

Period 1 featured end to end action for sides. In goal was a fresh matchup of Rahul Sharma and Ed Coffey, and they put on a show between the pipes to begin the game. In a game without a tally on the scoreboard, Sharma stopped all 20 shots he faced while Coffey countered with 13 of his own. The biggest fireworks of the 1st period came just after the midway point, with AJ Schlepp and Matthew Bazarin shedding the gloves for a highly anticipated heavyweight tilt. Both fighters got a fair share of licks in before slamming down to the ice with the building coming to life. With 40 more minutes on the clock, it was anyone's game.

Period 2 began in a similar way that period 1 ended. Both teams created some chances but it was all about the goaltending. As the midway point approached, at 9:02 Tyler Larwood opened the games scoring with a wrist shot past Sharma to make it 1-0. Once the first one found the twine, Baton Rouge opened the floodgates, adding another 3 in the ensuing 8 minutes. At 12:28, Austin Weber fired a bullet off a faceoff win past Sharma on the blocker side to make it 2-0. At 15:06, Matthew Bazarin took a beautiful drop pass from Ilnur Madiarov in the slot and fired it to the top corner to make it 3. And then finally at 17:09, Tyler Larwood backhanded a 2nd chance opportunity over the top of a scrambling Sharma to make it 4-0. The goal marks 100 career FPHL points all with the Zydeco for Larwood. Baton Rouge dominated 2nd period shots 21-8, and were set to take a 4-goal cushion into the room in the penultimate regular season game.

The Breakers began period 3 on a positive note just 31 seconds in with Al Rotiroti squeezing a shot past Ed Coffey to pull Biloxi to within 3. The rest of the way neither team had an answer on the scoreboard, but there was still plenty of physicality. To close out the penultimate game as the horn sounded, AJ Schlepp went after Heath Ford, leading to a clearing of both benches and many heated words exchanged. The stage was set for an intense regular season finale on tap tomorrow between these two proximate rivals. Baton Rouge outshot Biloxi 56-31 in full time.

The two teams will conclude their 2026 campaigns tomorrow night at 7:05 inside the Raising Canes River Center.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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