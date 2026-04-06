Athens Rock Lobsters Set Sights on Commissioners Cup

Published on April 6, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release









Athens Rock Lobsters fans

(Athens Rock Lobsters) Athens Rock Lobsters fans(Athens Rock Lobsters)

ATHENS, GA - Following the final two home games this past weekend of the regular season at Akins Ford Arena, the Athens Rock Lobsters have officially concluded a historic 2025-26 campaign that has continued to elevate both the team's performance on the ice and the experience inside The Tank.

Through 28 home games, the Rock Lobsters welcomed a total of 125,611 fans, averaging 4,486 fans per game, ranking second in attendance across the entire FPHL while maintaining first place in the Continental Division heading into the final weekend of the regular season. The Rock Lobsters will close out the regular season with two key road matchups against the second-place Monroe Moccasins, as both teams prepare for the upcoming postseason.

The continued growth of Crustacean Nation has helped establish one of the most electric atmospheres in professional hockey, turning Akins Ford Arena into a true home-ice advantage and one of the premier environments in the league.

"Our players and staff have embraced the expectations that come with competing at a high level every night," said Garrett Rutledge, General Manager & Head Coach of the Athens Rock Lobsters. "The support from our fans has been a driving force behind our success this season. The energy inside The Tank has created a difficult environment for opposing teams, and we look forward to carrying that momentum into the playoffs."

In just its second season, the organization has continued to solidify its place as a cornerstone of the Athens sports and entertainment landscape while building one of the strongest fan bases in the FPHL.

"The momentum surrounding this team both on and off the ice has been incredible to watch," said Scott Hull, President of the Athens Rock Lobsters. "Finishing the regular season with over 125,000 fans and ranking near the top of the league in attendance is a testament to this community and the experience being created at Akins Ford Arena. We encourage fans to come out, be part of this playoff run, and help us continue building something special here in Athens."

Playoff tickets for Round One of the 2026 Commissioners Cup Playoffs are now on sale for April 17, and it is a matchup fans will not want to miss. Round One will follow a best-of-three format, with Game One hosted at Akins Ford Arena on April 17 and Game Three returning home on April 19 if necessary.

Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early and help the team #UnleashTheClaws as the Athens Rock Lobsters battle through each round on their journey toward the Commissioners Cup.

Playoff tickets are available. For tickets and additional information, visit www.rocklobstershockey.com or contact the Athens Rock Lobsters ticket office at 706-510-2959.

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Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026

Athens Rock Lobsters Set Sights on Commissioners Cup - Athens Rock Lobsters

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