Star Wars Night Brings a Galaxy Far, Far Away to the Tank on April 4

Published on March 27, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







The Force is strong in Athens as the Athens Rock Lobsters prepare to transform Akins Ford Arena into a fully immersive galaxy for Star Wars Night on Saturday, April 4th at 7:05 PM. Fans of all ages are invited to step into a game night experience unlike any other, where hockey meets one of the most iconic stories in cinematic history.

Throughout the evening, the arena will be filled with characters, themed entertainment, and interactive moments designed to transport fans to a galaxy far, far away. Members of the legendary 501st Legion and Rebel Legion will be roaming the concourse, creating memorable photo opportunities and bringing authentic Star Wars energy to The Tank.

Taking the ice in exclusive Shock Trooper specialty jerseys, the Rock Lobsters will showcase a one-night-only look that blends hockey intensity with galactic inspiration. From themed music and visuals to in-game activations that embrace the spirit of the Force, the entire night is built as an experiential event designed for fans, families, and Star Wars enthusiasts alike.

Special Lightsaber Ticket Package

Fans can elevate their Star Wars Night experience with a special Lightsaber Ticket Package, which includes both a game ticket and an official lightsaber to help light up The Tank.

Already have your ticket? Lightsabers will also be available for purchase during the game at The Rock Shop, allowing every fan the opportunity to join in the glow and be part of the experience.

Whether you're a Jedi, Sith, smuggler, or loyal droid, Star Wars Night promises unforgettable moments, epic visuals, and an atmosphere that truly brings the galaxy to life right here in Athens.

Star Wars Night

Saturday, April 4th | 7:05 PM

Akins Ford Arena | Athens, GA

May the Force be with you... and we'll see you at The Tank.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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