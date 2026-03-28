IceCats Claim Cox from Zydeco

Published on March 27, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats have claimed forward Jake Cox off waivers from the Baton Rouge Zydeco.

The 28-year-old Columbus, GA native has appeared in 49 games with the Zydeco this season, scoring 15 goals and adding 22 assists for 37 points. In his FPHL career, Cox has appeared in 167 games with 43-58-101 between Baton Rouge and the Columbus River Dragons.

Pee Dee is in Blue Ridge to battle the Bobcats this Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 pm. The next home game is the final home game of the regular season, and is Star Wars Night on Saturday April 4 at 7:15 pm. It is also Fan Appreciation Night and sponsored by SouthCo, with proceeds benefitting ALS of South Carolina. Tickets are on sale now through the Florence Center Box Office or online through TicketMaster.com. Be sure to use promo code ICECAT for a 25% discount online!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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