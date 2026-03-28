Controversial Goal Dooms Scarecrows, 4-1

Published on March 27, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







Topeka rolled into Port Huron looking for a chance to cement their playoff berth. Needing several things to fall their way over their remaining games the Scarecrows had eyes on making an impact against a potential playoff opponent. Port Huron played Thursday night against Indiana and was looking for a rebound against an opponent they have handled well over the 2025-26 season.

Despite Port Huron controlling the pace of play early after a quick power play opportunity it was Topeka who took advantage after gaining a 5-on-3 advantage Scott Coash hammered home a Boston Bird pass behind the outstretched Bailey Huber for the 1-0 advantage 11:57 into the game. 4:55 later the Prowlers found the tying goal as Matt Graham broke in with Lukas Lacny feed him a pass and the 2 on 0 was too much for Sammy Bernard sprawled out to make the save, but was beaten to tie the game back up at 1-1.

Port Huron took advantage of a tired Scarecrows penalty kill unit to gain the lead at 8:48 of the second period as Jamie Buccell took a pass from Blake Anderson in the slot and beat Bernard for the 2-1 lead at 8:48 of the period.

In the third period at 10:14 Graham came through the crease and pulled Bernard out of the paint while Arttu Haikkila found the back of the net with the loose puck. Initially waived off it was challenged by Port Huron and counted and gave the Prowlers a 3-1 lead. 5:09 later Lacny found his second of the night as he picked his spot and fired it past Bernard on the rush for the 4-1 victory.

Bernard stopped 34 of 38 in the loss.

Topeka returns to action tomorrow night at 7:05pm against Port Huron follow along on Youtube and Sporfie.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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