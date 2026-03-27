Twin City Set for Home Series against Athens

Published on March 27, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds are set to host the Athens Rock Lobsters for a two-game home series this weekend at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. The promotion for tonight's game is "90s Night" and will also include an appearance and autograph session by NASCAR Cup Series Driver Daniel Suárez. The Winston-Salem Dash, and mascot Bolt, will also be at tonight's home game. Tomorrow night's game is "Atrium Health Night". The Thunderbirds will wear specialty jerseys during tomorrow night's game that will be auctioned off following the matchup. Puck drop for tonight's game is scheduled for 7:35pm ET, and tomorrow night's contest will begin at 6:05pm ET. Tickets are still available for each game, and may be purchased online at WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236.

Twin City (23-26-1) currently boasts the longest winning streak of any team in the FPHL's Continental Division following last weekend's three-game sweep over the Biloxi Breakers at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. The Thunderbirds netted nineteen goals during the three-game series, including a season-high nine goals on Friday night. Twin City has posted a 5-5-0 record over the last ten games, and enters tonight's home game eight points behind the Pee Dee IceCats for 4th place in the division standings. The Thunderbirds have dropped the first seven games to the Rock Lobsters in this year's nine-game season series. Scoring leaders for Twin City through fifty-games played in the 2025-2026 regular season include Zach White (25), Roman Kraemer (23), and Kayson Gallant (19).

Athens (39-9-0) enters tonight's game as the 1st place team in the FPHL's Continental Division standings. The Rock Lobsters had an eight-game winning streak snapped in a 5-1 home loss to the Columbus River Dragons last Saturday night. Athens is 8-2-0 over the last ten games, and will return home on Sunday for a matchup against the Monroe Moccasins following this weekend's road series against the Thunderbirds. Scoring leaders for Athens entering tonight's road game include Gus Ford (34), Garrett Milan (30), and Gleb Bandurkin (23).

Twin City is currently offering a special ticket discount through FEVO to celebrate the historic double gold sweep in Milano Cortino for the United States Men's and Women's Hockey Teams. Three tiers of pricing (Gold, Silver, Bronze) are available. The Gold Tier includes two blue section tickets for $46, a nod to the United States' Men's team winning Gold at the Olympics for the first time in forty-six years. Silver Tier pricing includes two red section tickets for $33 in honor of United States Women's Captain Hillary Knight's team record of thirty-three points recorded in the Olympics. The Bronze Tier includes two white section tickets for $20.26, a nod to this year's historic performance by each United States hockey team in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. https://www.gofevo.com/group/Olympicdiscount

Tonight's game is set to begin at 7:35pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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