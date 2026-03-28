Prowlers Set Franchise Records in Beatdown of Watertown

Published on March 27, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers tied and set franchise records in a 12-1 beatdown of the Watertown Wolves on March 27 at McMorran Place. The goal total tied the most in team history and the 11-goal margin of victory is a Prowlers record.

Making his pro debut, Grayson Dietrich got Port Huron off and running just before the midway point of the first period and he added his second less than five minutes later. Brett Lockhart and Bobby Price added one apiece and it was 4-0 after the first.

Dietrich completed the hat trick less than seven minutes into the second. Just over a minute later, Reggie Millette converted on a breakaway and just over a minute after that, Price got his second. Vincent Dekumbis added the eighth two minutes after that.

There was no let-up in the third. Price got his hat trick 6:07 into the final frame. Then, Dietrich and Price each picked up their fourth goals less than a minute apart, both tied a Prowlers single-game franchise record. Dustin Henning put the Wolves on the board late but less than a minute later, Lockhart clapped home the 12th for Port Huron.

Price led the way with five points after adding an assist to his goals. Dietrich, Lockhart and Millette all had four points. Dekumbis picked up three and five more Prowlers had two. Bailey Huber wasn't too busy but he made 12 stops.

"I had no idea in my wildest dreams it could've gone like this," Dietrich said.

Ricardo Gonzalez started and gave up six goals on 31 shots in 27:54. Marshall McKallip made 19 saves in relief.

The Prowlers and Wolves will reset the scoreboard and go again on Saturday, March 28 at 6:05 P.M. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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