Before the Black Bears vs Danbury 3/27 & 3/28

Published on March 27, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Black Bears are back as they get ready to face the Danbury Hat Tricks. The last time these teams squared off, the Black Bears put on quite a show at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Ivan Bondarenko, who had broken the single-season assist record the previous night, scored two goals in the contest. The spotlight, however, belonged to rookie goaltender Brandon Shantz. In his first professional start, Shantz turned away every shot he faced, recording his first career shutout. The Black Bears have handled the Hat Tricks well this season, falling just once to their rivals.

The Black Bears are coming off a strong weekend in Indiana, collecting all six points available. The first night was the Dominik Tmej show, as he recorded his league record-tying sixth shutout of the season. It also marked the team's third consecutive shutout, highlighting just how dominant the defense has been. Offensively, the Black Bears were just as impressive, scoring six goals in the contest. Three of those came from Nick Swain, as the second-year forward sent hats flying once again. The second night featured Dysen Skinner's first start for the Black Bears. Skinner was sharp, commanding the crease and allowing just one goal, helping propel the team to a 4-1 victory. With back-to-back wins over the Sentinels, the Black Bears continue to inch closer to securing the league's top overall seed. They enter this matchup at 43-5-2, good for first place in the Empire Division with 128 points.

The Hat Tricks, meanwhile, are fighting for their playoff lives and are nine points out of the final spot in the Empire Division. They helped their cause last weekend by sweeping the Wolves. The first game featured a strong offensive performance, with Danbury scoring five goals. Jordon Kromm and Grady Friedman each tallied twice as the Hat Tricks cruised in Watertown. The following night was a neutral-site game in New Jersey at Mennen Arena. The Wolves struck first, but Danbury responded with three unanswered goals to secure a 3-1 win. The Hat Tricks will be a desperate team in this matchup as they continue their playoff push. They enter at 24-23-5, sitting fifth in the Empire Division with 67 points.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Black Bears - Zac Sirota (F) Sirota brings the grit and grind every team needs. Since returning a couple of games ago, he has made an immediate impact. He disrupts opponents while also contributing offensively, showing a strong ability to find the back of the net. His presence is noticeable every time he steps on the ice, particularly with his physical play and willingness to battle in front of the net. Sirota has proven over the last two years to be a key piece for Binghamton and their play style.

Black Bears - Nick Swain (F) Swain erupted last week, recording a hat trick against the Sentinels, adding to what has been an impressive season. The second-year forward is dynamic in the offensive zone and can score from nearly anywhere. His shot is quick and deceptive, allowing him to release it in a fraction of a second. Swain excels at finding open space, especially in front of the net, and can make opponents pay when left unmarked. He will be a crucial factor in the Black Bears' playoff push.

Hat Tricks - Josh Newberg (F) Newberg is one of the league's veterans, but he still has plenty left to give. He contributes on both ends of the ice and logs significant minutes. He particularly excels in the faceoff circle, where he displays near-surgical precision. Black Bears fans may remember him from his time with the organization a few seasons back. His leadership has been vital for Danbury, especially as they enter the final stretch of the season.

SCHEDULE

March 27, 7:00 pm at The Visions Veterans Memorial Arena (Binghamton, NY.)

March 28, 7:00 pm at The Danbury Ice Arena (Danbury, CT.)

You can watch both of the games on the Binghamton Black Bears YouTube channel.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.