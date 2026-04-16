Power Play Propels Bears In Game One

Published on April 15, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Topeka, KS .- The Black Bears and Scarecrows faced off in the first game of the Commissioners Cup Quarterfinals. This marked the first time the two teams had met all season.

The Black Bears controlled play early, as Mac Jansen scored a power-play goal to put the team up 1-0. Nick Swain doubled the lead when he sniped a puck from the top of the circle. The Black Bears would take this 2-0 lead to the locker room after 20 minutes of play.

The second period followed a similar pattern, as only the Black Bears could find the back of the net. C.J. Stubbs connected on a power play to push Binghamton's lead to 3-0. The period would end at this score, leaving Topeka still searching for its first goal.

C.J. Stubbs opened the third period with his second power-play goal of the contest.

Topeka began to turn things around after that, as Steven Klinck recorded back-to-back goals, the first of which was shorthanded. Topeka added one more in the final minutes, with Jacob Gagnon making it 4-3. That would be as close as it got, as Binghamton took the game and a 1-0 lead in the series.

Both Dominik Tmej and Sammy Bernard were strong in net. Tmej turned away 19 of 22 shots he faced, while Bernard had a solid night as well, stopping 31 of 35 shots. The Black Bears grabbed the lead in the series and pus the Scarecrows to the brink of elimination. The series now shifts to Binghamton on Friday, where the Black Bears will look to advance to the second round for the fourth time in as many years.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

Power Play Propels Bears In Game One - Binghamton Black Bears

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