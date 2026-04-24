Black Bears Leave Prowlers Scoreless In Game 1

Published on April 23, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Port Huron, MI. - The Black Bears and Prowlers met for a semifinals rematch in Port Huron. The two teams had been rivals all year, and now it all comes down to this series.

The first period was a relatively tight affair, as only the Black Bears were able to get on the board. Mac Jansen broke the ice on the power play. Both teams had their chances, but the period ended with Binghamton holding a one-goal advantage.

The second period was tightly contested, as neither team could find the back of the net. The game headed into the final frame with the Black Bears maintaining their narrow one-goal lead. That lead held through the remainder of the game, as Binghamton secured a 1-0 win.

Dominik Tmej delivered a show-stopping performance in net for Binghamton, stopping all 27 Prowlers shots. Reid Cooper was also sensational, turning aside 30 of 31 shots from Binghamton.

The series now shifts to Binghamton, with the Black Bears one win away from a third straight finals appearance. Game 2 will be this Saturday at 7:00 p.m. inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2026

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