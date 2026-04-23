FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

Published on April 23, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







Game Recaps for the Federal Prospects Hockey League for Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

View photos, box scores and much more at federalhockey.com

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at PEE DEE ICECATS

ICECATS DROP GAME ONE OF CONTINENTAL DIVISION FINAL TO COLUMBUS

By Tom Callahan

Florence, SC -The Pee Dee IceCats dropped Game One of the Continental Division Final to the Columbus River Dragons 3-1 on Wednesday night at Florence Center.

Ryan Hunter, Brodie Thornton and Lucas Texmo all scored for the River Dragons while Trevor Babin made 48 saves for the win.

Houston Wilson's breakaway goal at 11:26 of the first period from Domenic Della Civita was the only marker for Pee Dee in the game, as the IceCats suffered its first loss of the post season.

The best-of-three series now shifts to Columbus for Game Two on Saturday night at 7:05 pm ET, with a potential deciding Game Three slated for Sunday at 6:05 pm (if necessary).







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2026

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