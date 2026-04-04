Black Bears Defeat Port Huron on Hall of Fame Night

Published on April 3, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







The Black Bears battled the Prowlers for the final time this regular season on Binghamton Hockey Hall of Fame Night. Pregame ceremonies welcomed Derek Wood and Jerry D'Amigo to the Hall of Fame, following a five-year Black Bears celebration that set the tone for the entire night.

The Prowlers struck first, as Bobby Price redirected a puck on the power play to give Port Huron their only lead of the night. The Black Bears quickly responded when Tyson Kirkby slammed home a rebound to tie the game at one. The two sides remained deadlocked as the first period came to an end.

The second period was feisty, with each team racking up penalty minutes. Multiple big hits and Black Bears goals had both teams on edge. Tensions boiled over near the end of the period as multiple fights broke out. Goals for Binghamton came from D'Orazio, Jansen, Ramaekers, and Sirota. The teams headed into the third period with thin benches and a wide gap on the scoreboard.

The third period was strangely quiet, as neither team scored or engaged in any extracurricular activity. The Black Bears took the game by a final score of 5-1.

Dominik Tmej was strong, stopping 21 of the 22 shots he faced. The tandem of Bailey Huber and Jameson Bourque had a tougher night, making 26 saves on 31 shots. The Black Bears won a physical game filled with an exuberant amount of penalty minutes and capped off Hall of Fame Night with a victory. They return to action tomorrow as they travel to Watertown to face the Wolves.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026

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