Black Bears Even the Series

Published on May 2, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Florence, SC - After dropping Game One, the Black Bears looked to battle back and even the series. Looking to take a game on the road, Binghamton made its adjustments and set its sights on tying the series.

It was a good start for the road team, as Austin D'Orazio wired home a puck on a two-man advantage. Dan Stone would double the lead off a faceoff, as Binghamton got the start it was looking for.

The second period was tilted toward Pee Dee, as they found the only goal of the frame.

Dzianis Zaichik finished off a 2-on-1 to cut the lead in half. The third period was back and forth, but Binghamton beared down behind Dominik Tmej to beat the IceCats 2-1.

Dominik Tmej was terrific in net, making 24 saves on 25 shots for Binghamton, while Brendan Colgan was also strong for Pee Dee, stopping 38 of 40 shots.

The Black Bears now head back to Binghamton with the series tied and three matchups to decide this year's champion.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2026

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