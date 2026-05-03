FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

Published on May 2, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at PEE DEE ICECATS

BINGHAMTON EVENS SERIES AT 1-1

By Tom Callahan

Florence, SC - The Binghamton Black Bears scored twice in the first period to take a lead they would not relinquish as they evened the best-of-five Commissioner's Cup Final series at one game apiece.

Austin D'Orazio scored his first of the playoffs during a five-on-three power play advantage, followed by a late Daniel Stone marker to make it 2-0 after 20 minutes of play.

Early in the second period, Alex Legkov fired a crisp cross-ice pass to Dennis Zaichyk, who scored on a shot from the right wing just inside the near post to beat Dominik Tmej (24 saves) for what would turn out to be the only IceCats goal of the night.

Later in the second period, Drew Welsch was awarded a penalty shot after being hauled down on a breakaway, but Tmej made the save to preserve the lead.

Notes:

Pee Dee finished 0-for-6 on the power play in the game.

Binghamton registered 22 of its 40 shots in the first period.

Alex Legkov leads all playoff scorers with 13 points after registering his ninth assist of the post-season on Zaichyk's goal.

The IceCats set both an FPHL single game and single game playoff attendance mark with 7,867 fans at Florence Center on Saturday night.

The series now shifts to Binghamton for Games Three, Four and Five (if nec.) next weekend, staring on Friday. Complete broadcast coverage is available on the IceCats Broadcast Network on Cumulus Radio Stations in South Carolina and the IceCats YouTube channel @PeeDeeIceCats.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2026

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