Thunderbirds Defeat IceCats on First Responders Night

Published on April 3, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Twin City Thunderbirds defeated the Pee Dee IceCats by a final score of 4-2 on First Responders Night Friday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Kayson Gallant, Jiri Pestuka, Zach White, and Jan Salak each netted a goal for the Thunderbirds in the victory. Salak's goal was scored on his 32nd Birthday. Boris Babik was sensational in net, making 56 saves, and earning 1st Star of the Game honors. Twin City travels to the Florence Center for a road showdown against Pee Dee tomorrow night. Puck drop for tomorrow night's road game is scheduled for 7:15pm ET.

Kayson Gallant netted the only goal during Friday's opening period to give Twin City a one-goal lead in the battle. Gallant's goal was scored even strength at 8:01 of the 1st period, and was assisted by Zach White and Roman Kraemer. The Thunderbirds were outshot by a 21-11 margin during Friday's opening period, and the 2nd period began with Twin City leading by a score of 1-0.

Pee Dee responded with back-to-back goals during the middle period to take a one-goal lead in the matchup. Patriks Marcinkevics netted a goal at 6:04 of the 2nd period to tie the game for the IceCats. Dzianis Zaichyk notched an assist on the scoring play. Dzianis Zaichyk gave the IceCats a 2-1 lead with a powerplay goal at 9:18 of the period. Timur Rasulov and Patriks Marcinkevics each collected an assist on the scoring play. Jiri Pestuka tied the game with an even-strength goal with less than four minutes to play in the 2nd period. Kayson Gallant and Roman Kraemer each collected an assist on Pestuka's game-tying goal. Twin City was outshot by an 18-15 margin during the 2nd period, and Friday's 3rd period began in a 2-2 tie.

Zach White scored his team-leading 27th goal of the season just over two minutes into Friday's 3rd period to give Twin City a 3-2 lead in the matchup. White's goal was assisted by Chris Mott and Cade Hanley. Jan Salak netted a powerplay goal at 12:10 of the period to give Twin City a two-goal lead. Jon Buttitta and Jiri Pestuka each collected an assist on the scoring play. Salak's goal was the final scoring play of Friday night's battle, and sealed a 4-2 victory for Twin City. The Thunderbirds were outshot by a 16-11 margin during the 3rd period, and by an overall margin of 58-37 during Friday night's matchup. Twin City improved to 25-27-1 on the 2025-2026 season, and enter tomorrow night's game only three points behind Pee Dee for the final playoff spot in the FPHL's Continental Division standings.

Boris Babik backstopped the Thunderbirds to victory in a 56-save-on-58-shot performance in net. Parker Rutherford dropped the game in goal for the IceCats in a 33-save-on-37-shot effort. Boris Babik was named the 1st Star of Friday night's game with teammates Jiri Pestuka and Zach White earning 2nd and 3rd Star honors, respectively. Friday's game was played in front of 2,328 fans at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena.

The Thunderbirds are now accepting season ticket renewals for the 2026-2027 season, giving fans the opportunity to lock in current pricing before rates increase on May 1st. Season ticket holders can take advantage of significant savings by renewing before the April 30th deadline, with full-season packages starting as low as $315 in the White Zone and premium seating options available across Gold, Red, and Blue zones. Half-season plans are also available, offering flexible and affordable ways to stay connected to all the action at the arena. Renewing early not only guarantees your seat location, but also ensures you receive the best available pricing ahead of the upcoming increase. A 20% deposit is required to secure your seats for next season, making it easy to reserve your spot while planning ahead. Contact Vice President of Business Operations Joe Cangelosi at jcangelosi@tcbirds.com to renew or for more information.

The Thunderbirds have one final home game remaining in the 2025-2026 regular season. The Thunderbirds will host the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Friday, April 10th for Fan Appreciation Night. The battle will begin at 7:35pm ET. Tickets are still available, and may be purchased online by visiting WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236.

Twin City is currently offering a special ticket discount through FEVO to celebrate the historic double gold sweep in Milano Cortino for the United States Men's and Women's Hockey Teams. Three tiers of pricing (Gold, Silver, Bronze) are available. The Gold Tier includes two blue section tickets for $46, a nod to the United States' Men's team winning Gold at the Olympics for the first time in forty-six years. Silver Tier pricing includes two red section tickets for $33 in honor of United States Women's Captain Hillary Knight's team record of thirty-three points recorded in the Olympics. The Bronze Tier includes two white section tickets for $20.26, a nod to this year's historic performance by each United States hockey team in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. https://www.gofevo.com/group/Olympicdiscount

Tickets to home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena may be purchased online by visiting WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).

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Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026

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