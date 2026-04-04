FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

Published on April 3, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







PORT HURON PROWLERS at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

Black Bears Defeat Port Huron on Hall of Fame Night

By Cole Parenti

Binghamton, NY - The Black Bears battled the Prowlers for the final time this regular season on Binghamton Hockey Hall of Fame Night. Pregame ceremonies welcomed Derek Wood and Jerry D'Amigo to the Hall of Fame, following a five-year Black Bears celebration that set the tone for the entire night.

The Prowlers struck first, as Bobby Price redirected a puck on the power play to give Port Huron their only lead of the night. The Black Bears quickly responded when Tyson Kirkby slammed home a rebound to tie the game at one. The two sides remained deadlocked as the first period came to an end.

The second period was feisty, with each team racking up penalty minutes. Multiple big hits and Black Bears goals had both teams on edge. Tensions boiled over near the end of the period as multiple fights broke out. Goals for Binghamton came from D'Orazio, Jansen, Ramaekers, and Sirota. The teams headed into the third period with thin benches and a wide gap on the scoreboard.

The third period was strangely quiet, as neither team scored or engaged in any extracurricular activity. The Black Bears took the game by a final score of 5-1.

Dominik Tmej was strong, stopping 21 of the 22 shots he faced. The tandem of Bailey Huber and Jameson Bourque had a tougher night, making 26 saves on 31 shots. The Black Bears won a physical game filled with an exuberant amount of penalty minutes and capped off Hall of Fame Night with a victory.

They return to action tomorrow as they travel to Watertown to face the Wolves.

Prowlers Drop Penalty-Filled Game in Binghamton

By Will Weigelman

Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears scored four times in the second period to pull away in a 5-1 win over the Port Huron Prowlers in Binghamton on April 3. The game finished with 110 total penalty minutes and included four fights.

The Prowlers got the scoring started just over five minutes in after getting a power play from a Jesse Anderson illegal check to the head that knocked Port Huron's Blake Anderson out of the game. John Larkin sent a shot that Bobby Price tipped home. Then, Jamie Bucell fought Binghamton's Anderson in response for the hit. Jesse Anderson did not return after.

"On the power play, I have this new net-front spot," Price said. "I was waiting for the puck to come in and tried to get a stick on it."

Just over a minute after the fight, Tyson Kirkby cleaned up a rebound and tied the game with a man-advantage marker.

Zac Sirota put the Black Bears ahead before the midway point of the second. Austin D'Orazio added a power-play goal and Mac Jansen scored shorthanded a few minutes apart. Scott Ramaekers added Binghamton's fifth goal in the period's final minute.

Fights in the second period featured Bryan Parsons and Tyson Kirkby after Parsons bumped Black Bears netminder Dominik Tmej. In the final seconds, Port Huron's Justin Jamer squared off with Cam Cervone and Bucell got his second fight of the game as he dropped the gloves with Jacob Shankar following the second-period buzzer.

The third period went by without another goal or fight as Binghamton wrapped up another win over the Prowlers.

Bailey Huber made 20 saves in 40 minutes as he didn't return for the third period after getting hit a couple of times in the second. Jameson Bourque stopped all six shots he faced in the third.

"Their guy hit our goalie," Paulin said about a successful second-period coach's challenge that overturned a Black Bears' goal. "That was a point of emphasis for them again, their coach was bragging about it the last time we played."

Jansen, Sirota and Kirkby each added an assist to their goals. CJ Stubbs dished out a pair of helpers and Tmej made 21 stops in net.

The Prowlers head down to visit the Danbury Hat Tricks, who are freshly eliminated from playoff contention, on Saturday, April 4 at 7 P.M. The game can be seen live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

BATON ROUGE ZYDECO at TOPEKA SCARECROWS

Two Shorties, A Shutout, and a Playoff Spot Clinched, Topeka Wins 6-0

By Jon Kliment

Topeka, KS - Topeka came into Friday night's game two points from clinching a playoff berth for the first time in 25 years. The Scarecrows were the last professional team to do so in 2001. After a turbulent season against the Zydeco including two losses the last time these two squads met here in Topeka the Scarecrows sought out a path to victory as well as extending their inaugural season.

As the teams felt eachother out through the first period confidence began to build and Topeka found the back of the net on a faceoff won by Steven Klinck back to Cameron Clark who threw a pass to the front of the net and Scott Coash caught it on the backhand and tossed it over the shoulder of Bailey Stephens for the 1-0 lead at 12:16 of the period.

Despite being shorthanded the Scarecrows continued to push the pace of play and after Douglas Blaisdell sent Clark forward Trevor Grasby picked up the rebound and tucked it behind Stephens for the 2-0 lead 6:14 into period two. 1:36 later on a perfect cross crease pass Clark found Steven Klinck wide open who fired the puck past Stephens for 3-0 lead. On a power play Topeka struck for the third time in the period as Connor Lind threw the puck in front of the net and found Boston Bird's stick for his 11th of the season to make it 4-0 Scarecrows 11:18 into the second period.

Grasby opened up the scoring in the third as well on a shorthanded goal hustling down after Cory Checco took a shot on Stephens and Grasby put home the rebound for the 5-0 lead 4:08 into the period. 3:09 later rookie Jordan Stear got a puck at the point, skated into the top of the circle and fired it past Stephens for the 6-0 victory.

Sammy Bernard stopped 18 of 18 Zydeco shots for his first 18 win season of his career, and his third shutout of the season.

Topeka returns to action tomorrow night against the Zydeco at 7:05pm.

PEE DEE ICECATS at TWIN CITY THUNDERBIRDS

Thunderbirds Defeat IceCats on First Responders Night

By Kendall Grayson

Winston-Salem, NC - The Twin City Thunderbirds defeated the Pee Dee IceCats by a final score of 4-2 on First Responders Night Friday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Kayson Gallant, Jiri Pestuka, Zach White, and Jan Salak each netted a goal for the Thunderbirds in the victory. Salak's goal was scored on his 32nd Birthday. Boris Babik was sensational in net, making 56 saves, and earning 1st Star of the Game honors.

Kayson Gallant netted the only goal during Friday's opening period to give Twin City a one-goal lead in the battle. Gallant's goal was scored even strength at 8:01 of the 1st period, and was assisted by Zach White and Roman Kraemer. The Thunderbirds were outshot by a 21-11 margin during Friday's opening period, and the 2nd period began with Twin City leading by a score of 1-0.

Pee Dee responded with back-to-back goals during the middle period to take a one-goal lead in the matchup. Patriks Marcinkevics netted a goal at 6:04 of the 2nd period to tie the game for the IceCats. Dzianis Zaichyk notched an assist on the scoring play. Dzianis Zaichyk gave the IceCats a 2-1 lead with a powerplay goal at 9:18 of the period. Timur Rasulov and Patriks Marcinkevics each collected an assist on the scoring play. Jiri Pestuka tied the game with an even-strength goal with less than four minutes to play in the 2nd period. Kayson Gallant and Roman Kraemer each collected an assist on Pestuka's game-tying goal. Twin City was outshot by an 18-15 margin during the 2nd period, and Friday's 3rd period began in a 2-2 tie.

Zach White scored his team-leading 27th goal of the season just over two minutes into Friday's 3rd period to give Twin City a 3-2 lead in the matchup. White's goal was assisted by Chris Mott and Cade Hanley. Jan Salak netted a powerplay goal at 12:10 of the period to give Twin City a two-goal lead. Jon Buttitta and Jiri Pestuka each collected an assist on the scoring play. Salak's goal was the final scoring play of Friday night's battle, and sealed a 4-2 victory for Twin City. The Thunderbirds were outshot by a 16-11 margin during the 3rd period, and by an overall margin of 58-37 during Friday night's matchup. Twin City improved to 25-27-1 on the 2025-2026 season, and enter tomorrow night's game only three points behind Pee Dee for the final playoff spot in the FPHL's Continental Division standings.

Boris Babik backstopped the Thunderbirds to victory in a 56-save-on-58-shot performance in net. Parker Rutherford dropped the game in goal for the IceCats in a 33-save-on-37-shot effort. Boris Babik was named the 1st Star of Friday night's game with teammates Jiri Pestuka and Zach White earning 2nd and 3rd Star honors, respectively. Friday's game was played in front of 2,328 fans at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena.

The Thunderbirds are now accepting season ticket renewals for the 2026-2027 season, giving fans the opportunity to lock in current pricing before rates increase on May 1st. Season ticket holders can take advantage of significant savings by renewing before the April 30th deadline, with full-season packages starting as low as $315 in the White Zone and premium seating options available across Gold, Red, and Blue zones. Half-season plans are also available, offering flexible and affordable ways to stay connected to all the action at the arena. Renewing early not only guarantees your seat location, but also ensures you receive the best available pricing ahead of the upcoming increase. A 20% deposit is required to secure your seats for next season, making it easy to reserve your spot while planning ahead. Contact Vice President of Business Operations Joe Cangelosi at jcangelosi@tcbirds.com to renew or for more information.

Twin City travels to the Florence Center for a road showdown against Pee Dee tomorrow night. Puck drop for tomorrow night's road game is scheduled for 7:15pm ET.

The Thunderbirds have one final home game remaining in the 2025-2026 regular season. The Thunderbirds will host the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Friday, April 10th for Fan Appreciation Night. The battle will begin at 7:35pm ET.

ICECATS LOSE 4-2 AT TWIN CITY

By Tom Callahan

Winston-Salem, NC - The Twin City Thunderbirds kept their playoff hopes alive with a 4-2 win over the Pee Dee IceCats on Friday night.

Trailing 1-0 after the first, Pee Dee ralleid to take a 2-1 lead on goals by Patriks Marcinkevics and Dennis Zaichyk halfway through the second period.

But the Thunderbirds would post three unanswered goals for the win and a critical three points as they seek to overtake the IceCats for the fourth and final playoff position with only three games remaining.

The two teams rematch Saturday night for the final home game of the IceCats regular season at 7:15 pm. It's Fan Appreciation Night presented by SouthCo with giveaways including a 65" 4k TV, and prizes from several IceCats sponsors. Plus its Star Wars Night!

INDIANA SENTINELS at ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS

Lobsters Lasso in Three Points Against Indiana on Rodeo Night

By Matteen Zibansjadrad

Athens, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Indiana Sentinels 5-3 on Friday for Rodeo Night at Akins Ford Arena.

An early goal for Indiana's Filip Tomiczek was negated by high stick on the play. The scoreline remained 0-0 after video review reversed the call on the ice.

Joe Mack would then legitimately open the scoring after burying a Dustin Perillat feed from behind the net for the rookie's 23rd goal of the season.

The second period was a wild one, involving five goals between the two teams.

After Chris Curr went back to the locker room for injury, the first shot that Cooper Olson faced was a bardown backhander from Luke Croucher.

The halfway point of the game got hectic. A nifty wraparound from Corey Cunningham was answered less than a minute later by a touch in from John Kaljian.

Cunningham found the five hole on Matt Sayles to tally two goals in two minutes before Carter Shinkaruk's power-play slapper knuckled off of an Indiana stick and in.

The Sentinels wouldn't go away easy, crashing the crease through Jonas Leas and scratching back within one just 1:34 into the final 20 minutes.

Athens would restore the two-goal cushion with Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira's first goal as an Athens Rock Lobster and the hosts wouldn't look back. Indiana emptied the net of Olson but couldn't grab the last-gasp tally.

The Rock Lobsters (34-10-7-1, 119 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena for the final home game of the regular season. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. against the Indiana Sentinels.

Sentinels Fall 5-3 in Back-and-Forth Affair

By Andy Poetzinger

Athens, GA- It was a nine-and-a-half-hour bus ride from Columbus, Indiana to Athens, GA, but the Sentinels came into Friday night's game prepared to take on the second-best team in the FPHL in the Athens Rock Lobsters.

The first period started out in Indiana's favor as they put forth one of their better periods in recent memory. They clogged up the neutral zone which forced Athens to turn the puck over several times. They also were buzzing all around the Athens net which led to Filip Tomiczek redirecting a Donovan Powell shot home to seemingly give Indiana the early lead, but as it turned out after video review, the puck was redirected with a high stick and the goal was reversed.

Athens would actually open up the scoring with a tally from Joe Mack who was posted in front of the net. Dustin Perillat found him from below the goal line and Mack beat Curr over the glove to give Athens a 1-0 lead through the first period.

Play really opened up in the second frame with a combined five goals scored in the period. It did not start that way, with Chris Curr coming up large in a Penalty Shot opportunity for the Lobsters' Eli Lieffers who tried to beat Curr through the five-hole but was shut down. The evening for Curr would end shortly after that as he was injured in a scrum in front of the net and would not return due to an upper body injury.

Cooper Olson would come in relief and was thrown into the fire immediately with a breakaway opportunity from Luke Croucher who finished top shelf to make it 2-0. Indiana had an answer in the form of Corey Cunningham who benefitted from a hard forecheck by three Sentinels forwards below the goal line and Cunningham wrapped it around and to the back of the net for his twelfth of the season.

Athens had a quick response the next shift with Devyn Mayea finishing a 2-on-1 chance for his fourth of the year. The shift after that, the teeter-totter swung back to the Sentinels favor with Cunningham getting his second of the period slipping a shot through the five-hole of Sayles to make it 3-2. Athens got one more before the period would end on a wrist shot from Carter Shinkaruk at the blue line that redirected off Jonas Leas in the slot for a power-play tally to give the Rock Lobsters a 4-2 lead after two periods.

Give credit where credit is due, the Sentinels refused to back down at all in this game. They started the third period with a great shift and were rewarded a minute and a half into the period with Jonas Leas' sixth of the season to bring the Sents to within one. It would stay that way until the 13:06 mark of the third when Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira walked down the near side and beat Cooper Olson under the arm for a 5-3 lead.

The Sentinels would push late, but to no avail. Athens would pick up their 42nd victory of the season. Final shots were 43-30 in favor of Athens. Both teams had three power-play opportunities, Athens was the only one to convert.

The Sentinels wrap up in Athens tomorrow and look to steal a game before a long trip home. The puck drops at 7:05 ET, and the Body Armor Pre-Game Show starts at 6:30 pm with Andy Poetzinger. Catch all the action on the Sentinels Hockey Network!

DANBURY HAT TRICKS at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Hat Tricks Defeat Wolves, 7-5

By Jeff Barrett

Watertown, NY - The final home games of the season have arrived in Watertown, with the Wolves hosting two division rivals to close the home schedule. On this Friday night, the Wolves and Danbury Hat Tricks battled for the final time this year. The teams have met sixteen times previously, with the Hat Tricks taking ten wins from the Wolves.

Grady Friedman put the Hat Tricks up 1-0 early in the first, netting a goal at the 3:11 mark, assisted by Eli Rivers and Chance Adrian.

Marquis Grant-Mentis knotted the game at 1 each on a nasty wrist shot at the 11:24 mark, with the assist belonging to Matthew Gilbert.

Watertown would break the tie at 19:22 of the period on a power play goal from Hunter Hall, assisted by Grant-Mentis and Matt Gordon.

Watertown outshot Danbury 132-6 in the frame, and held the 2-1 lead at the break.

Roger Powers extended Watertown's lead to 3-1 at the 1:57 mark of the second, assisted by Darion Benchich and Quinn Chevers.

The Hat Tricks Anton Rubtsov cut into the Wolves lead at 9:07 of the second, assisted by Chance Adrian, making the score 3-2.

At the 10:03 mark, Brad Reitter put Watertown back up 4-2 with Ian McDonald getting the assist.

The Hat Tricks got back within one at 11:40 on an Eli Rivers goal, assisted by Kadyn Fennell and Grady Friedman.

The second period found Danbury outshooting Watertown 13-8 in the period, but Watertown held the 4-3 lead after forty minutes of play.

Konstantin Chernyuk netted two power play goals in the third to put Danbury back in front. First it was at the 11:04 mark, assisted byRubtsov and Kaiden Kanderka, making it 4-4. Chernyuk struck again at 14:46 for an unassisted goal to put Danbury in front 5-4.

At 16:13 Milan Breczko added a shorthanded goal to make the score 6-4 in favor of Danbury.

Dustin Henning would get one back for Watertown at 17:51 of the third, assisted by Grant-Mentis and Brad Reitter making it 6-5. Before Anton Rubstsov added an empty net goal to send Danbury to a 7-5 win.

Watertown is back home on Saturday night for the final home game, as they once again host the Binghamton Black Bears in a 7:30 matchup.

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at MONROE MOCCASINS

MOCCASINS RETURN HOME WITH 6-4 WIN OVER RIVER DRAGONS

By Joseph Furtado

Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins returned home in winning fashion Friday night, defeating the Columbus River Dragons 6-4 at the Monroe Civic Center after a 13-game road trip.

Monroe improved to 34-9-7-3-0 on the season following their 21-day road trip, where the Moccasins went 8-2-3. With three games remaining, Monroe sits four points out of first place in the Continental Division. With the win, the Moccasins improved to 5-0-2 against the River Dragons this season.

Monroe opened the scoring at 4:39 of the first period when Jared Christy found the back of the net, extending the team's record to 24-7-1 when scoring first. Columbus responded with a pair of goals from Bradley Fortin and Alexander Jmaeff to take a 2-1 lead. Casey Gerstein evened the game on the power play at 16:54 to send the teams into the intermission tied 2-2.

The Moccasins regained the lead in the second period as Isaiah Frankel scored at 13:17, finishing a breakaway set up by Dean Balsamo and Kyler Matthews. Balsamo, appearing in his first game since Feb. 22, recorded an assist in his return. Columbus answered late in the period as Jmaeff netted his second of the night at 17:16 to tie the game 3-3 heading into the third.

Monroe pulled ahead early in the third period when Gerstein scored his second power-play goal of the night at 7:07 off a feed from Christy. Columbus answered just under two minutes later as Alex Storjohann tied the game at 4-4.

The Moccasins broke through late in regulation as Carlos Fornaris scored on the power play at 16:33, extending his point streak to 18 games. Christy added an empty-net goal at 18:37 to seal the victory and cap a five-point night.

Christy led the way with two goals and three assists, while Gerstein added two goals in the win. Monroe outshot Columbus 44-23, including an 18-4 edge in the third period.

Both two teams will meet again Saturday night at the Civic Center in the final regular-season matchup between the clubs. The series could serve as a preview of a potential first-round playoff matchup in a best-of-three series as the Moccasins close out the regular season at home.

RIVER DRAGONS SHOW GRIT IN 6-4 BATTLE, LATE CALL LOOMS LARGE DOWN THE STRETCH

By Liam Gotamer

Monroe, LA - The Columbus River Dragons fell to the Monroe Moccasins 6-4 on Friday night at the Monroe Civic Center in Monroe, Louisiana.

Tyler Roy tended the crease for the visiting River Dragons, while Chris Branch got the starting nod between the pipes for Monroe, turning in a steady performance when it mattered most.

Monroe wasted little time asserting themselves, striking first at 4:39 of the opening period. Jared Christy positioned himself perfectly at the backdoor and finished off a beautifully timed, tape-to-tape feed from Dean Balsamo, capping off a crisp offensive sequence that set the tone early for the home side.

Columbus answered almost immediately, showcasing their own offensive firepower. Brad Fortin put together an outstanding individual effort, navigating through traffic and beating Branch to even the score. Ryan Hunter and Nathaniel Mott picked up the assists on the equalizer, highlighting a quick and effective response from the River Dragons.

The visitors continued to press and were rewarded at 13:36 when they capitalized on the power play. Alexander Jmaeff found open ice and buried the go-ahead goal, with Brad Fortin adding his second point of the night alongside Josh Colten, giving Columbus a 2-1 advantage.

Monroe, however, refused to let the period slip away. With a man advantage of their own late in the frame, Casey Gerstein stepped up and delivered, finishing a well-constructed power-play sequence to knot the game at 2-2 heading into the first intermission. The equalizer provided a critical momentum boost for the Moccasins as the teams reset after an action-packed opening twenty minutes.

The second period brought more intensity, and once again Monroe found a way to edge ahead. Isaiah Frankel broke free on a clean breakaway and displayed excellent composure, slipping a smooth backhander past Roy to give the Moccasins a 3-2 lead. Dean Balsamo continued his strong playmaking night by recording another assist, while Kyler Matthews also contributed on the setup.

Columbus refused to back down and answered shortly after. Alexander Jmaeff netted his second goal of the game, driving toward the near post and tucking the puck home on the forehand. Brodie Thornton and Brad Fortin assisted on the play, as Fortin continued to be a central figure in the River Dragons' offensive production. The back-and-forth battle carried through the remainder of the period, with both teams generating chances but neither able to pull ahead before the second intermission.

Entering the third period tied, the tension inside the Monroe Civic Center reached another level. Casey Gerstein struck again for the Moccasins, notching his second goal of the night and briefly giving Monroe the edge. Columbus responded yet again, as Alex Storjohann answered with a timely goal to even the score at 4-4, setting the stage for a dramatic finish as regulation time began to wind down.

The turning point came late in the game when a controversial interference penalty was assessed to Columbus forward Kyle Moore. The call proved costly, as Monroe's power play unit took full advantage of the opportunity. Carlos Fornaris delivered the decisive moment, finding the back of the net for the game-winning goal with assists credited to Jared Christy and Kyler Matthews. The sequence underscored Monroe's effectiveness on special teams and their ability to capitalize under pressure.

With Columbus pressing to equalize in the final minutes and Roy pulled for the extra attacker, Jared Christy sealed the outcome. At 18:37, he sent the puck into the empty net, securing his second goal of the night and putting the game firmly out of reach at 6-4.

Tyler Roy was tagged with the loss for Columbus despite several key stops throughout the contest, while Chris Branch earned the victory for Monroe with a composed effort in net during critical stretches.

The two teams will meet again tomorrow night in what promises to be another intense showdown, with puck drop scheduled for 8:05 PM as Columbus looks to even the score and Monroe aims to carry forward its momentum.

BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS at BILOXI BREAKERS

'Cats Burn Breakers

By Devin Dobek

Biloxi, MS - Back for their final home weekend, the Breakers looked to play the role of spoiler one last time as they hosted the Blue Ridge Bobcats for a pair. Fueled by 6 different goal scorers and a 29 save night for Max Macchioni, the Bobcats cruised to a 7-2 victory.

Neither team did too much on the offensive side out of the gate. Into the flow of the game, at 6:27 a costly turnover by Biloxi behind their own goal resulted in an easy bumper pass for Danny Martin to pound home his 25th of the season to open the scoring at 1-0. The Breakers didn't record their first shot until over 8 minutes into regulation. Into the back half of the frame, both teams exchanged some chances, but both Rahul Sharma and Max Macchinoni made some brilliant saves. At 16:27, Carson Gallagher finished an odd man rush for his 8th of the year to double the margin at 2-0. The first period didn't feature any penalty time, with Blue Ridge leading in shots 13-8.

The offense started quick to begin period 2, with Robin Eriksson beating a scrambling Rahul Sharma to make it 3-0 just 66 seconds in. Blue Ridge dominated possession and zone time throughout period 2. They were rewarded again at 8:39 with Nick Stuckless grabbing his 26th of the season on a shot from the bumper to make it 4-0. Across the midway point, Biloxi struggled to find an answer on the scoreboard. Inside the final 7 minutes, Robin Eriksson was sent off for interference. At 14:18, Ross Bartlett unloaded a bullet off a Matt Gellerman feed to get Biloxi on the board at 4-1 with a powerplay goal. Blue Ridge was able to find an answer with Demid Podrezov stuffing home a back post pass to restore the lead to 4. Through 40 minutes, the Bobcats led 5-1, outshooting the Breakers 35-17.

Well if you thought the offense was fast in period 2, period 3 topped it. Just 13 seconds rolled off the clock before Nikita Kozyrev made a nifty backhand finish between the legs of Rahul Sharma to make it 6-1. The teams remained dormant until the midway point. At 10:40 and back on the powerplay, a beautiful backdoor feed by Trey Fischer was shoveled home by Ross Bartlett to get Biloxi back to within 4 at 6-2. However, that's as close as they'd come. The final punch came at 16:17 with Nick Stuckless shelving home his 2nd of the night on the doorstep to cement the scoring at 7-2. The Bobcats outshot the Breakers 51-32 in full time.

The Bobcats continue on with their franchise record 8th win in a row, improving to 30-20-3. The Breakers fall for the 5th time this season to the Bobcats, declining to 8-42-2. The two teams will meet one final time tomorrow at 7:00 in the final Biloxi home game this season.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026

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