Thunderbirds Drop Home Decision to Rock Lobsters

Published on March 27, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Twin City Thunderbirds dropped a home decision to the Athens Rock Lobsters by a final score of 6-2 Friday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Nate Keeley and Zach White scored Twin City's goals in the loss. The Thunderbirds will return to action tomorrow night in a rematch against the Rock Lobsters on home ice. Puck drop for the battle is scheduled for 6:05pm ET.

Eric Neiley scored on the first shot of Friday night's game to give the Rock Lobsters a 1-0 lead in the matchup. The goal was netted twelve seconds into the game, and was assisted by Filip Virgili and Joe Mack. Gus Ford scored a goal at 2:32 of the opening period to give the Rock Lobsters a two-goal lead in the showdown. Ford's goal was assisted by Garrett Milan. Nate Keeley netted his eleventh goal of the year with less than four minutes to play in Friday's 1st period to cut the lead to 2-1. Keeley's scoring play was assisted by Jan Salak. Twin City outshot Athens by a 20-15 margin during the opening period, but trailed by one goal entering the 2nd period.

Each team failed to produce a scoring play during Friday's 2nd period, and the 3rd period began with Twin City trailing by a 2-1 score. The Thunderbirds outshot the Rock Lobsters by a 12-11 margin during the 2nd period.

Zach White netted a game-tying goal at 3:41 of Friday's final period. White's goal was assisted by Roman Kraemer and Kayson Gallant. Gus Ford answered with his second goal of the night eleven seconds later to give Athens a 3-2 lead in the contest. Jesse Lowell and Garrett Milan each collected an assist on the scoring play. Luke Croucher scored a powerplay goal at 8:48 of the 3rd period to give Athens a two-goal lead in the matchup. Croucher's goal was assisted by Carter Shinkaruk and Joe Mack. Gus Ford netted his third goal of the contest with less than five minutes to play in the 3rd period to give the Rock Lobsters a 5-2 lead in the battle. Garrett Milan and Eric Neiley provided assists on the scoring play. The final goal of Friday's matchup was netted at 18:57 of the 3rd period by Filip Virgili. John Kaljian and Devyn Mayea each recorded an assist on the goal. Twin City outshot Athens 14-7 in the 3rd period, and 46-33 overall, but fell by a final score of 6-2. The Thunderbirds dropped to 23-27-1 on the 2025-2026 season in the loss.

Boris Babik recorded the loss in goal for Twin City in a 27-save-on-33-shot effort. Carter McPhail won the game in net for Athens after making 44 saves on 46 shots.

Twin City is currently offering a special ticket discount through FEVO to celebrate the historic double gold sweep in Milano Cortino for the United States Men's and Women's Hockey Teams. Three tiers of pricing (Gold, Silver, Bronze) are available. The Gold Tier includes two blue section tickets for $46, a nod to the United States' Men's team winning Gold at the Olympics for the first time in forty-six years. Silver Tier pricing includes two red section tickets for $33 in honor of United States Women's Captain Hillary Knight's team record of thirty-three points recorded in the Olympics. The Bronze Tier includes two white section tickets for $20.26, a nod to this year's historic performance by each United States hockey team in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. https://www.gofevo.com/group/Olympicdiscount

Tickets to home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena may be purchased online by visiting WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).

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Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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