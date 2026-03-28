Bears Take Goaltending Battle
Published on March 27, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Binghamton Black Bears News Release
BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks 1-0 in a goaltending battle on Friday night. Dominik Tmej stopped all 18 shots he faced, and Nick Swain scored the only goal of the night.
In front of another sold out crowd, the Black Bears looked to inch closer to securing the #1 overall seed for the playoffs. Danbury was fighting for their postseason lives scratching and clawing for the final spot in the Empire Division. Both teams traded power play opportunities in the first but came up empty handed. Shots were just 12-4 Binghamton, but nothing to show on the scoreboard.
Physicilaity ramped up in the second frame. The teams trade hits, tied up after the whistles, even a fight. However, still nobody was able to gain traction in the period. For the first time this season, Binghamton went to the third period with the score being 0-0.
Finally, Nick Swain scored the opening (and only) goal of the night. With 7:37 remaining, Binghamton finally had the lead. Kyle Stephan and Dan Wieber were credited with assists, and the trio would be the only players to finish with points. Dominik Tmej took center stage stopping all 18 shots he faced, earning him his 7th shutout of the season, tying an FPHL record. Binghamton wins 1-0 on Friday as they get set for the rematch on Saturday.
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