Penalties Decide Game Late, Scarecrows Fall 4-3 in Overtime

Published on March 27, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







The Scarecrows returned one final time to McMorran Place this regular season looking to close the gap to clinching a playoff spot and leave a message for Port Huron on the way to the postseason. The Prowlers have dominated the season series in the win column, but the games have been close throughout the season.

Port Huron tried to keep things going right where they left off last night and after Topeka finding the first three shots on goal the Prowlers launched their first shot of the game from Garrison Gagnon that was tipped home past Matt Lentz by Vincent Dekumbis at 2:58 of the period. Right after a four on four expired Topeka took advantage of an odd line combination as Trevor Grasby went cross zone to Scott Coash who slapped the puck into the back of the net over an outstretched Bailey Huber to tie the game up at 1-1 at 10:34 of the first.

Coash found the back of the net for a second time late in the second period as Steven Klinck came down the far side wall on a 2 on 1 with Coash passed it over the sprawling defenseman and Scott backhanded it behind Huber for the 2-1 lead at 17:50 of the second period.

Just 1:02 into the third period Connor Lind took a shot from the point that beat Huber for a 3-1 edge for Topeka. Port Huron would comeback however as the Scarecrows took a slew of penalties through the third resulting in Lukas Lacny and Matt Graham evening up the game in the third, 3-3. In the extra frame on a crosschecking call to Coash, Austin Fetterly buried a shot from the point to give the Prowlers the bonus point, 4-3.

Lenz stopped 31 of 35 in the loss.

Topeka heads to Thief River Falls to take on the Indiana Sentinels at 7pm Central time. Tune in on Youtube and Sporfie.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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