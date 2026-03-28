Coash's 4-Point Night Leads Scarecrows to Victory, 4-1

Published on March 28, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







The Scarecrows came into an FPHL Neutral Site series with their fellow first year rival the Indiana Sentinels with playoff hopes still lingering and seeking to get hot at the right time of the year. Topeka needed 10 points coming into today's matchup and had eyes on securing a win against Indiana in the Northern Minnesota town.

It didn't take long for the scoring to get started as Topeka's Scott Coash launched a stretch pass to Steven Klinck who went forehand-backhand on Cooper Olson burying the first goal in Minnesota in FPHL history at 1:31 of the first period. After a failed power play attempt on a Jacob Gagnon hold, Indiana wouldn't let a second attempt go as Avery Smith received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and on a scramble in front Corey Cunningham beat Sammy Bernard to tie the game up at 15:30 of the first, 1-1.

Just before the halfway point of the middle frame the Scarecrows found the scoring touch again as this time Klinck and Coash put on a passing clinic as Coash found Klinck who fed Coash and then deposited the puck behind Olson for the 2-1 lead in the second period.

Coash wasn't done as just 1:16 into the third he fired an odd angle shot from the top of the circle that ate up Olson for the 3-1 lead. Then with 28 seconds to go in the game Scott fired home the empty net goal from just inside the blue line for the hat trick and a 4-1 victory.

Bernard stopped 33 of 34 in the win his 17th of the season.

Topeka returns to action tomorrow night for their final road game of the season as they play the Sentinels from Thief River Falls at 7pm. Follow along on Youtube and Sporfie.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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