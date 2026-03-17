Lord Scores his 100th, Scarecrows Beat Sentinels 4-3

Published on March 16, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







The Scarecrows made their way to Indiana to kick off three games in three nights against the Sentinels. Having fallen twice at home to the Sentinels in their last meetings Topeka was hungry for revenge as well as points during the playoff race. As the Sentinels looked to keep their playoff hopes alive knowing they will have to win out to have that chance there was a lot at stake for both teams.

Topeka wasted no time as Trevor Lord launched his 100th FPHL Goal past Chris Curr just 10 seconds into the game on a Scott Coash pass for a 1-0 lead for the Scarecrows. After Douglas Blaisdell took a minor for slashing midway though the first Bohdan Zinchenko went to work and found a way to beat Sammy Bernard at 12:53 of the first for a power play goal to tie the game up at 1-1., but Topeka responded right away as Steven Klinck took a pass from Connor Nagy and raced down slapping the puck past Curr to give the Scarecrows back the one goal lead, 2-1.

Early in the second period Topeka was back at it again as Blaisdell fired a puck towards the net and off a Trevor Grasby tip the Scarecrows took a 3-1 lead just 4:05 into the period. 1:29 later Indiana answered back as Corey Cunningham fired a one-timer past Bernard to close the gap to 3-2. Topeka wasn't done though as Cameron Clark added one more in the second with 12:38 to go with a forehand-backhand-5 hole goal to give the Scarecrows back their 2-goal lead, 4-2.

Indiana battled throughout the third scoring 5:24 in on a Brendan Bauer shot that found the twine behind Bernard to close the gap to 4-3. Everett Thompson pulled the goalie late but couldn't find the equalizer as Topeka carried home the 4-3 victory.

Bernard stopped 33 of 36 in the win his 15th of the season.

Topeka returns to action tomorrow night at 7:30pm ET against the Sentinels. Follow along on Youtube and Sporfie.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

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