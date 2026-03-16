River Dragons Suffer Hard Fought Loss in Florence

Published on March 16, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







FLORENCE, S.C. - The Columbus River Dragons were defeated by the Pee Dee IceCats 6-3 on Sunday afternoon at the Florence Center in Florence, South Carolina.

Jacob Snellenburg made his first professional start in net for the road side, while Breandan Colgan got the nod for the IceCats for the second time this weekend.

Dzianis Zaichyk scored the first goal of the game, going upstairs on Jacob Snellenburg while on the power play. The goal was assisted by the two Russian forwards for Pee Dee, Alexander Legkov and Vadim Frolov.

At 9:20, while on a power play of their own, the River Dragons struck, with Tyler Barrow beating Colgan, assisted by Ryan Hunter and Alex Storjohann.

Late in the first period, Noah Robinson scored his second goal as an IceCat. The goal was assisted by Patriks Marcinkevics and Jacob Hamilton.

In the second period, Alex Storjohann tied the game for Columbus, catching Breandan Colgan by surprise at the post. Storjohann's goal was assisted by Tyler Barrow and Cody Wickline.

The IceCats restored their lead with an Elijah Wilson power-play goal, assisted by Houston Wilson and goaltender Breandan Colgan.

The River Dragons responded 64 seconds later, as Brodie Thornton tickled the twine with a wrister from the far side circle. Ben Stefanini and Jestin Somero assisted on the goal for Thornton.

At 15:17 of the second period, Alexander Legkov scored on a breakaway for Pee Dee, with the goal assisted by Dzianis Zaichyk and Vadim Frolov.

Dzianis Zaichyk and Jacob Hamilton provided insurance goals in the third to secure a 6-3 victory for the home team.

Jacob Snellenburg made 41 saves in the loss for Columbus, while Colgan posted the win for Pee Dee.

Columbus will be back in action next Saturday afternoon, for a tilt with the new-look Athens Rock Lobsters at 4:05 p.m. Coverage of the contest begins 30-minutes prior to puck drop on the club's YouTube!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

River Dragons Suffer Hard Fought Loss in Florence - Columbus River Dragons

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