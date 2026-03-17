Topeka Claims Victory and Moves Back into Third in the Empire, 6-1

Published on March 16, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







Topeka entered Sunday afternoon with eyes pointed upwards and thoughts of third place in the Empire, a place they had held for the majority of the season. Indiana took a convincing win on Saturday to narrow the season series relishing in their new role as spoiler. With 6 matchups between these two squads remaining this matinee matchup looked sure to be entertaining.

After a rough game last night the Scarecrows came out with jump in their step and Scott Coash redirected a Steven Klinck shot past Cooper Olsen for the 1-0 lead just 16 seconds into the game. Despite a number of penalties in the period either side's special teams could find the back of the cage.

Topeka kept their foot on the gas and 3:59 into the second period on a misplay from Cooper Olsen Jacob Gagnon put home a puck into the empty net for the 2-0 lead. Indiana answered back 5:25 into the period as Filip Tomiczek one-timed a pass from Bohdan Zinchenko past Sammy Bernard at 5:25 of the second to draw within a goal, 2-1. 2:17 later Trevor Grasby found twine behind Olsen on the power play on a set up from Connor Lind that gave the Scarecrows back their two goal lead, 3-1. Late in the period Grasby threw a puck towards the net that deflected to Trevor Lord who put it on net where Grasby found the back of the net for a 4-1 lead.

With the extra man in the third Clark slid the puck between Olsen's legs for the 5-1 lead. Gagnon scored at 7:56 of the third to give Topeka the 6-1 victory over Indiana and gave Grasby his 100th FPHL assist.

Bernard stopped 25 of 26 for his 16th win of the season.

Topeka heads out to Port Huron on Friday at 7pm to battle with the Prowlers. Follow along on Youtube and Sporfie!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

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