Topeka Falls 5-2, Drops to Fourth Place in Empire

Published on March 16, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







Topeka and Indiana reignited their rivalry Saturday night in Columbus as both sides sought out chances for victory. For the Scarecrows the playoffs are within sight coming down to the last four weeks of the season, but they need to find ways to win to give themselves the best shot at success in the postseason. For the Sentinels it's a chance to play spoiler with 7 of their final 11 games coming against Topeka.

Indiana came in having taken notes from their Friday night performance and scored their first goal on an almost replay of a play from the previous night. On a faceoff Filip Tomiczek came across the top of the slot and beat Matt Lenz for the 1-0 lead at 9:11 of the first period. Topeka found a way to come back late with Indiana's Captain in the penalty box on a high sticking minor, Cameron Clark took a pass from Jacob Gagnon and one timed it past John Werber at 19:46 of the frame to tie things up at 1-1.

The Sentinels stormed out in the third period as Cole Oullette scored on a shot taken from the top of the circle just 35 seconds into the period for the 2-1 lead. 1:29 later Dalton Anderson found the net behind Lenz to increase the lead to 3-1. Anderson continued to pour it on at 5:55 of the period scoring a fourth goal for the Sentinels to go up 4-1. Clark found the back of the net on the power play one more time at 14:08 to bring Topeka back to within a pair at 4-2, but 3:24 later Maximus Marek-Tortorella found the back of the cage to give Indiana the 5-2 win.

Lenz stopped 29 of 34 in the loss.

Topeka returns to action tomorrow morning at 11:30pm CT against the Sentinels one final time in this building for the season. Tune in on Youtube and Sporfie.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

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