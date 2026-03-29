Ketola Wins It in Mississippi Melee

Published on March 28, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Biloxi Breakers News Release







BILOXI, MS - After snapping a 6-game slide last night, the Seawolves returned to action searching for their first sweep since December on Saturday against the Baton Rouge Zydeco. Despite an early 2-0 lead, Nick Ketola's overtime winner completed the comeback for the Zydeco to leave the Wolves Den stunned to conclude Retro Weekend.

The first period began with a good old fashioned Mississippi Melee. 2 seconds off the drop, everyone in a Seawolves uniform grabbed a Zydeco shirt and began a line brawl to christen the final meeting in the I-10 rivalry here at the Coast Coliseum. After everything was sorted out, we returned to hockey. Whistles seemed to stop no one in a period that featured 60 total penalty minutes and 5 powerplays between the two teams. The offense started across the midway point, with rookie Declan House burying a wrister from in between the circles at 11:12 off a Carter Thornton feed. The goal marks the Keene State products first professional tally. Inside the final 3 minutes, a Bailey Morrissette trip opened up a key late period powerplay for Mississippi. At 18:15, Zachary Pamaylaon finished a beautiful passing play with a bullet over the shoulder of Ed Coffey for his first of the year to double the lead at 2-0. Hugo Koch earned the primary assist, marking his 150th pro point. Through an entertaining 20 minutes, the Seawolves took a 2-0 lead to the room, outshooting the Zydeco 18-10.

Period 2 began with a punch of offense from the visiting Zydeco. At 1:21, Bailey Morrissette fired home his 8th of the season off a Tyler Larwood feed to cut the deficit in half at 2-1. There were a combined 7 minor penalties throughout the middle frame, with neither team able to come up with the all-important 4th goal of the contest. Through 40, the Seawolves led the Zydeco 2-1, outshooting them 30-24.

Down a goal and searching for an answer, the Zydeco headed back to the powerplay after Trey Fischer was assessed an early tripping minor. At 3:37, Scott Shorrock roofed home a rebound off a Curtis Hansen shot to tie the game at 2. The contest would feature no more goals in regulation time, but plenty of shoving matches. And so to overtime we went, with the shots 38-25 in favor of Mississippi.

In overtime, the Zydeco did a great job of puck possession. Their patience paid off at 1:37 with Nick Ketola backhanding home his own rebound to lift the Zydeco to a 3-2 come from behind overtime win.

The Zydeco snap their 6-game slide, improving to 13-32-6. They will head to Topeka for a 2-game set with the Scarecrows next weekend. The Breakers fall in overtime for just the second time this season, declining to 8-41-2. They will stay put for their final home weekend this upcoming Friday and Saturday as they host the Blue Ridge Bobcats.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.