Huber Helps Prowlers to Low-Scoring Win

Published on March 28, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







They scored 10 fewer goals than the night before, but the Port Huron Prowlers still came out with a win over the Watertown Wolves, 2-1 at McMorran Place. Port Huron reached 100 points in the standings for the first time since 2017-18 and clinched home ice advantage in the first round of the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs.

All of the Prowlers' offense came in the first period. Grayson Dietrich wired home his fifth goal of the weekend from the slot 1:34 in. Later in the period, Bobby Price also got his fifth of the season with a wrist shot off a pass from Blake Anderson, who was playing in his 100th FPHL game.

Watertown pulled within one early in the second when Trevor Neumann took a pass in the high slot and sent it home. Netminders Bailey Huber and Marshall McKallip stopped everything else that came their way.

Huber finished with 23 stops and has won 11 of his 12 starts for Port Huron.

"Huber played an excellent game," Paulin said. "He was called upon a lot, especially in that third period, and made some incredible saves for us."

McKallip made 35 saves for the Wolves.

The Prowlers head east for their final regular season road trip next weekend as they visit the Binghamton Black Bears on April 3 and Danbury Hat Tricks on April 4. Both games will be broadcast live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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