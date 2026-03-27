Prowlers Bring in Pair of NCAA DI Forwards

Published on March 27, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have found more reinforcements at the top level of college hockey as they brought in Niagara University forward Grayson Dietrich and Colorado College forward Ryan Alexander. Both are expected to make their pro debuts tonight at McMorran Place.

"Our staff, particularly [associate head coach] Chris Paulin, have worked very hard to recruit these types of players," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "Our goal at the start of the season was to take another step forward in our college recruiting and with these additions we have done so."

Dietrich spent the last two years at Niagara after two at American International college where he was a teammate of Reggie Millette his freshman year. The 6'2" Calgary, Alberta native finished his senior year with five points in 36 games for the Purple Eagles.

"I can speak personally to the player development and high level of hockey that's cultivated at Niagara University," Paulin said. "Being able to work with the Purple Eagles' coaching staff to bring in this caliber of player is huge for the Prowlers and the FPHL. Grayson has been on our radar for a long time. He skates well and plays the game extremely hard. He does not pass up any hits and has great vision on the ice. He's a great person and teammate and fits in with the mentality of this group, perfectly. We're excited to have him."

Dietrich put up 19 points in 91 career NCAA DI games over four years. Before college, he played juniors in the Alberta Junior Hockey League with the Drumheller Dragons and had 77 points in 114 games.

Alexander played this season at Colorado College after three years at Arizona State University. He picked up 15 points in 34 games as a senior to end his NCAA DI career with 50 points in 127 games. He began his college career by leading all Arizona State freshmen in goals (11), assists (6), points (17) and shots (43).

"Ryan is an extremely talented forward coming out of one of the most prestigious NCAA Division I programs in the country. Colorado College and Arizona State have a rich history of developing high level players. Ryan has a great attitude and a personality that is going to blend well with our group. We are extremely fired up to continue our pursuit of the Commissioner's Cup, and know he is as well."

Before college, the Toronto, Ontario native played two seasons in the USHL where he was also a teammate of Millette's with the Dubuque Fighting Saints in 2020-21. He also had 103 points in 99 OJHL games over three seasons. Alexander was ranked 161st by NHL Central Scouting for the 2020 NHL entry draft.

Be the first to see the new guys take the ice for the first time this weekend against the Watertown Wolves. Friday's game is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. and Saturday's is 6:05 P.M. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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