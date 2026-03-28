River Dragons Drop 6-5 Overtime Heartbreaker in Wild Game

Published on March 27, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons came up just short in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Monroe Moccasins in one of the wildest games of the season on Friday night, at the Columbus Civic Center, in Columbus, Georgia.

Trevor Babin got the start between the pipes for Columbus and was tested all night, while Tyler Masternak took the crease for Monroe in a game that quickly turned into an offensive showcase.

Columbus wasted no time setting the tone. Just minutes into the opening period, Ryan Hunter unleashed a heavy shot that beat Masternak clean, giving the River Dragons an early 1-0 lead. The play was set up by Brad Fortin and Tyler Barrow, both of whom would play major roles as the night unfolded.

The River Dragons doubled their lead at 11:12, and it was a historic one. Alex Storjohann buried his 100th career goal as a River Dragon, a milestone moment that brought the Civic Center crowd to its feet. Cody Wickline and Hunter picked up the assists as Columbus took firm control at 2-0.

Monroe answered late in the first period when Andrew Bellant struck at 16:39, finishing off a setup from Kadin Ilott and Brad Somers to cut the lead in half. But Columbus responded in a big way before the intermission.

At 18:57, Brad Fortin delivered a moment he will never forget, scoring his first professional goal. The tally, assisted by Hunter and Kyle Moore, restored the two-goal cushion and gave Columbus a 3-1 lead heading into the second period.

The middle frame brought more of the same intensity, with both teams trading blows in quick succession. Tyler Barrow extended his remarkable season by netting his league leading 39th goal. Just 1:15 later, Andrew Bellant answered for Monroe, continuing what would become a dominant personal performance for #12.

Holding a 4-2 lead entering the third, Columbus looked poised to close things out, but Monroe had other plans.

At 16:25 of the third period, Bellant struck again, completing the hat trick with an unassisted goal that pulled the Moccasins within one and shifted the momentum.

Ryan Hunter answered with a clutch goal from the high slot, set up by Fortin and Moore, giving Columbus a 5-3 edge late in regulation. But the game was far from over.

Monroe surged in the final minutes. Bellant added yet another goal, and Kyler Matthews followed with the equalizer to stun the home crowd and force overtime in a game that refused to slow down.

The extra frame delivered even more drama. Monroe thought they had won it on the initial rush, only for the play to be reviewed. After a tense delay, the call on the ice stood. The goal was good.

Carlos Fornaris was credited with the overtime winner, sealing a 6-5 victory for the Moccasins and completing a stunning comeback.

Babin turned aside 35 shots in a strong effort despite the loss, while Masternak earned the win for Monroe in a high scoring battle.

Despite the result, the night was packed with standout moments for Columbus, including Fortin's first professional goal, Storjohann's 100th as a River Dragon, and another milestone performance from Barrow, who continues to lead the league with 39 goals and now sits at 102 points.

Don't miss tomorrow's game, as the club turns back the clock with the puck dropping at 7:05 p.m. You won't want to miss Columbus taking on Monroe at the Columbus Civic Center for the final time this season. Reserve your spot!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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