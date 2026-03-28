Shorthanded IceCats Lose, 5-3, at Blue Ridge
Published on March 27, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Pee Dee IceCats News Release
WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Pee Dee IceCats started strong but could not hold on in a 5-3 loss to the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Friday night at Hitachi Energy Arena.
The IceCats, playing down a man due to injuries, built a 3-1 lead on goals by Elijah Wilson, Vadim Frolov and Alex Legkov. Wilson's goal at 4:05 of the first period was the first-ever penalty shot awarded in IceCats history. Legkov's goal was his 38th of the season, tying him for the league lead in goals.
From there, it was all Bobcats as they scored four unanswered goals to take the win. Justin Daly, Filip Hlavac and Nikita Kozyrev all recorded a goal and an assist in the win.
Parker Rutherford stopped 38 shots in taking the loss for Pee Dee.
Despite the loss, the IceCats' magic number decreased to eight points to secure a playoff berth as Twin City lost to Athens as well.
The two teams are back at it tomorrow night at 7:30 pm, with the Powers Properties Pregame Show kicking off 15 minutes prior to puck drop on YouTube and on 100.5 FM in Florence with Tom Callahan.
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