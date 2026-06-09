IceCats Announce "Single Section" to Promote Community, Connection

Published on June 9, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats announced a new initiative today to bring community and connection to single-seat season ticket holders by making Section 310 at Florence Center the new "Single Section".

Aimed at helping people make friends and find their hockey family, the IceCats are encouraging anyone who would consider buying a single season ticket to do so in Section 310 in order to jump start their journey in the IceCats hockey community.

"So many IceCats fans have met new friends at the games and in one case, even gotten married," said IceCats Vice President and General Manager Tom Callahan. "This idea was born from knowing that hockey is both a sporting and social event here in the Pee Dee, and we want to help people find new friends and connections who love being a part of it all."

The IceCats emphasize that fans may buy more than one seat in Section 310 and it is not limited to single seat purchases. The Single Section is the most economical full season ticket at $527 per seat for the entire 30-game home schedule.

To renew or purchase new season tickets and place your $100 per seat deposit today, email Phil Bourque at tickets@peedeeprohockey.com.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

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