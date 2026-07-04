IceCats Hire Bernard as Head Coach

Published on July 4, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







FLORENCE, SC - The PeeDee IceCats are thrilled to announce the hiring of Chris Bernard as head coach for the 2026-27 SPHL season.

Bernard brings proven leadership and a winning track record from his coaching stops at Canisius University, Western New England College, and a long, loyal tenure leading SUNY Potsdam's NCAA hockey program as head coach for the last 17 seasons. SUNY Potsdam was named SUNYAC Coaching Staff of the Year for the 2023-24 season.

The Brasher Falls, NY native has sent over 25 players on to play pro hockey, and had 14 players named All-SUNYAC. Bernard has also helped guide more than 10 of his players into the college coaching ranks after their playing careers.

"During our extensive coaching search, he emerged as the most highly referred candidate, with references including NHL general managers," said IceCats CEO Mike Ronan. "We are confident that Coach Bernard is the perfect leader to build a program that our community and ownership can be proud of, while building on the tremendous success we had last year and driving this team all the way to a championship. We all believe he is not only the best coaching candidate for Inaugural SPHL season, but he is also the best human being for the job."

A dedicated family man and coach of exceptional character, Bernard brings the ability to help Pee Dee recruit players from the college ranks as well as the skillset to build a winning culture for years to come. He has produced 123 SUNYAC All-Academic/Commissioner's Honor Roll student athletes, 17 AHCA All-America Scholars, and his team holds a cumulative 3.56 GPA.

"I am so excited to join the IceCats," said Bernard. "The commitment to creating a first-class environment is so evident. Treating people as family echoes throughout. The respect that the organization has for the people of the community is matched only by the passion of the fans themselves. What a great atmosphere to coach hockey!"

Bernard played collegiately at Clarkson, leading the team to two ECAC regular season championships and four consecutive NCAA Tournament berths. He posted a .964 winning percentage, including a 13-0-1 senior season for the Golden Knights. Bernard would go on to play professionally from 1998-2004 with the United Hockey League's Mohawk Valley Prowlers and Missouri River Otters and the Central Hockey League's Fayetteville Force.

Full season tickets are now on sale for the 2026-27 SPHL season. Select your seats today by emailing tickets@peedeeprohockey.com and don't miss a minute of all the exciting, family-friendly fun at Florence Center!







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IceCats Hire Bernard as Head Coach - Pee Dee IceCats

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