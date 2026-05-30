IceCats Heading to SPHL in 2026-27

Published on May 30, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced that the Pee Dee IceCats, based in Florence, SC, has been conditionally approved for membership for the upcoming 2026-27 season, pending completion of the league's application process.

Additional details will be released upon finalization of the approval process.

Keep your browser pointed to www.PeeDeeProHockey.com for the latest information on schedule, tickets and more!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 30, 2026

IceCats Heading to SPHL in 2026-27 - Pee Dee IceCats

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