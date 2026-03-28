Thunderbirds Set for Atrium Health Night

Published on March 28, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds are set to host the Athens Rock Lobsters for Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Night tonight at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. The Thunderbirds will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off following the matchup. Tickets are still available for tonight's home game, and may be purchased online at WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05pm ET.

Twin City (23-27-1) had a three-game winning streak snapped in last night's four-goal home loss to Athens. Nate Keeley and Zach White each netted a goal for the Thunderbirds in the 6-2 result. The Thunderbirds fell to 0-8-0 in head-to-head matchups against the Rock Lobsters, and will face Athens tonight for the final time in this year's nine-game season series. Tonight's game is the final Saturday night home game for Twin City during the 2025-2026 regular season. The Thunderbirds enter tonight's game with a 5-5-0 record over the last ten games. Scoring leaders for Twin City through fifty-one games played include Zach White (26), Roman Kraemer (23), Kayson Gallant (19), and Jan Salak (18).

Athens (40-9-0) became the first team in the FPHL's Continental Division to reach forty wins during the 2025-2026 regular season in last night's four-goal road win over Twin City. Gus Ford recorded his second hat trick of the season in the victory. Eric Neiley, Luke Croucher, and Filip Virgili also netted goals during last night's result for the Rock Lobsters. Athens has posted a 9-1-0 record over the last ten games, and currently leads the Monroe Moccasins by six points for 1st place in the division standings. Scoring leaders for the Rock Lobsters entering tonight's road battle against the Thunderbirds include Gus Ford (37), Garrett Milan (30), Eric Neiley (22), and Joe Mack (21).

Twin City is currently offering a special ticket discount through FEVO to celebrate the historic double gold sweep in Milano Cortino for the United States Men's and Women's Hockey Teams. Three tiers of pricing (Gold, Silver, Bronze) are available. The Gold Tier includes two blue section tickets for $46, a nod to the United States' Men's team winning Gold at the Olympics for the first time in forty-six years. Silver Tier pricing includes two red section tickets for $33 in honor of United States Women's Captain Hillary Knight's team record of thirty-three points recorded in the Olympics. The Bronze Tier includes two white section tickets for $20.26, a nod to this year's historic performance by each United States hockey team in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. https://www.gofevo.com/group/Olympicdiscount

Tonight's game is set to begin at 6:05pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.