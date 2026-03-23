Thunderbirds Sweep Breakers at Fairgrounds

Published on March 22, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds swept the Biloxi Breakers in a three-game home series this weekend at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena with a 6-3 victory on Sunday evening. The Thunderbirds posted a 9-2 win over the Breakers on Friday night, and a 4-2 win last night. Nate Keeley (2), Roman Kraemer (2), Jon Buttitta, and Dominic Dumas each netted goals for Twin City in Sunday evening's three-goal win.

Jon Buttitta netted the opening goal of Sunday's contest just over five minutes into the 1st period. Jan Salak and James Farmer each collected an assist on Buttitta's even-strength goal. Roman Kraemer scored an even-strength goal to give Twin City a two-goal lead with under five minutes to play in the 1st period. Connor Craig and Zach White each recorded an assist on the scoring play. The Thunderbirds outshot the Breakers by a 16-9 margin during the 1st period, and Twin City carried a 2-0 lead into the 2nd period of Sunday's battle.

Nate Keeley netted two goals during the middle period for the Thunderbirds. Keeley's first goal of the game was netted at 8:31 of the 2nd period, and the scoring play gave Twin City a 3-0 lead in the matchup. Roman Kraemer collected an assist on the scoring play. Matthew Gellerman scored an even strength goal at 10:32 of the 2nd period to put Biloxi on the scoreboard. Nate Keeley responded for Twin City with his second scoring play of the matchup with less than four minutes to play in the 2nd period. Keeley's scoring play was assisted by Roman Kraemer and Zach White. Twin City outshot Biloxi by a 24-9 margin during the 2nd period, and the Thunderbirds entered Sunday's 3rd period with a 4-1 lead.

Dominic Dumas netted a powerplay goal at 6:10 of the 3rd period to give Twin City a four-goal lead in the matchup. Dumas' scoring play was assisted by Chris Mott and Jon Buttitta. Roman Kraemer's second powerplay goal of the night was scored at 7:26 of the 3rd period and was assisted by Kayson Gallant and Connor Craig. After the Thunderbirds took a 6-1 lead in the matchup, the Breakers scored back-to-back goals in the final five minutes of play. Chiwetin Blacksmith scored a powerplay goal at 15:35 of the period, and Ross Bartlett added a powerplay goal at 17:27. Blacksmith's goal was assisted by Matthew Gellerman and Hugo Koch, and Bartlett's scoring play was assisted by Hugo Koch and Zachary Pamaylaon. Twin City outshot Biloxi by a 20-10 margin in the 3rd period, and an overall margin of 60-28. Twin City improved to 23-26-1 on the 2025-2026 season with the win.

Boris Babik backstopped the Thunderbirds to all three victories this weekend. Babik made 25 saves on 28 shots to record the win in goal on Sunday. Anton Borodkin made 54 saves on 60 shots and recorded the loss in net for the Breakers.

Next weekend's home series on Friday, March 27th and Saturday, March 28th will feature a two-game series against the division-leading Athens Rock Lobsters. Friday night's game is "90s Night", and Saturday is Atrium Health Night. Puck drop for Friday's game is scheduled for 7:35pm ET, and Saturday's game will start at 6:05pm ET.

Twin City is currently offering a special ticket discount through FEVO to celebrate the historic double gold sweep in Milano Cortino for the United States Men's and Women's Hockey Teams. Three tiers of pricing (Gold, Silver, Bronze) are available. The Gold Tier includes two blue section tickets for $46, a nod to the United States' Men's team winning Gold at the Olympics for the first time in forty-six years. Silver Tier pricing includes two red section tickets for $33 in honor of United States Women's Captain Hillary Knight's team record of thirty-three points recorded in the Olympics. The Bronze Tier includes two white section tickets for $20.26, a nod to this year's historic performance by each United States hockey team in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. https://www.gofevo.com/group/Olympicdiscount

Tickets to home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena may be purchased online by visiting WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







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