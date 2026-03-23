FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

Published on March 22, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







Game Recaps for the Federal Prospects Hockey League for Sunday, March 22, 2026.

View photos, box scores and much more at federalhockey.com

BILOXI BREAKERS at TWIN CITY THUNDERBIRDS

Thunderbirds Sweep Breakers at Fairgrounds

By Kendall Grayson

Winston-Salem, NC - The Twin City Thunderbirds swept the Biloxi Breakers in a three-game home series this weekend at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena with a 6-3 victory on Sunday evening. The Thunderbirds posted a 9-2 win over the Breakers on Friday night, and a 4-2 win last night. Nate Keeley (2), Roman Kraemer (2), Jon Buttitta, and Dominic Dumas each netted goals for Twin City in Sunday evening's three-goal win.

Jon Buttitta netted the opening goal of Sunday's contest just over five minutes into the 1st period. Jan Salak and James Farmer each collected an assist on Buttitta's even-strength goal. Roman Kraemer scored an even-strength goal to give Twin City a two-goal lead with under five minutes to play in the 1st period. Connor Craig and Zach White each recorded an assist on the scoring play. The Thunderbirds outshot the Breakers by a 16-9 margin during the 1st period, and Twin City carried a 2-0 lead into the 2nd period of Sunday's battle.

Nate Keeley netted two goals during the middle period for the Thunderbirds. Keeley's first goal of the game was netted at 8:31 of the 2nd period, and the scoring play gave Twin City a 3-0 lead in the matchup. Roman Kraemer collected an assist on the scoring play. Matthew Gellerman scored an even strength goal at 10:32 of the 2nd period to put Biloxi on the scoreboard. Nate Keeley responded for Twin City with his second scoring play of the matchup with less than four minutes to play in the 2nd period. Keeley's scoring play was assisted by Roman Kraemer and Zach White. Twin City outshot Biloxi by a 24-9 margin during the 2nd period, and the Thunderbirds entered Sunday's 3rd period with a 4-1 lead.

Dominic Dumas netted a powerplay goal at 6:10 of the 3rd period to give Twin City a four-goal lead in the matchup. Dumas' scoring play was assisted by Chris Mott and Jon Buttitta. Roman Kraemer's second powerplay goal of the night was scored at 7:26 of the 3rd period and was assisted by Kayson Gallant and Connor Craig. After the Thunderbirds took a 6-1 lead in the matchup, the Breakers scored back-to-back goals in the final five minutes of play. Chiwetin Blacksmith scored a powerplay goal at 15:35 of the period, and Ross Bartlett added a powerplay goal at 17:27. Blacksmith's goal was assisted by Matthew Gellerman and Hugo Koch, and Bartlett's scoring play was assisted by Hugo Koch and Zachary Pamaylaon. Twin City outshot Biloxi by a 20-10 margin in the 3rd period, and an overall margin of 60-28. Twin City improved to 23-26-1 on the 2025-2026 season with the win.

Boris Babik backstopped the Thunderbirds to all three victories this weekend. Babik made 25 saves on 28 shots to record the win in goal on Sunday. Anton Borodkin made 54 saves on 60 shots and recorded the loss in net for the Breakers.

Next weekend's home series on Friday, March 27th and Saturday, March 28th will feature a two-game series against the division-leading Athens Rock Lobsters. Friday night's game is "90s Night", and Saturday is Atrium Health Night. Puck drop for Friday's game is scheduled for 7:35pm ET, and Saturday's game will start at 6:05pm ET.

'Birds Sweep Breakers

By Devin Dobek

Winston-Salem, NC - Closing out the 3 game season series in Winston-Salem, the Breakers looked to once again play spoiler in a Sunday matinee. After falling behind early, the Breaker offense provided too little too late en route to a 6-3 defeat.

Twin City went to an early powerplay just 38 seconds in with Ross Bartlett being sent off for a trip. After a solid kill, the Breakers searched to find some momentum but couldn't garner much pressure on Boris Babik. The scoring opened at 5:16 with Jon Buttita firing a wrist shot to the blocker side of Anton Borodkin for his 12th of the year to make it 1-0 Twin City. Into the back half of the frame, Al Rotiroti was assessed a roughing minor, leaving the Breakers shorthanded once again. At 15:09, Connor Craig found Roman Kraemer on the back door for an easy tap in to double the margin on the powerplay at 2-0. Twin City led in shots 14-9 through 20 minutes.

The Breakers began period 2 with a sense of urgency, collecting 5 of the first 6 shots on net to begin the frame but still struggling to score. At 8:31, Nate Keeley found himself all alone on a cross crease feed by Roman Kraemer and did the easy part, netting his 3rd of the weekend to make it 3-0 Twin City. 2 minutes later, a solid battle win at the blue line by Matt Gellerman resulted in a rip over the shoulder of Babik to put Biloxi on the board at 3-1. 6 minutes later, the 'Birds would respond, with Nate Keeley stuffing home another on the doorstep to restore the lead to 3 at 4-1. The Thunderbirds led in shots through 40 minutes at 36-18.

The Thunderbirds came out once again with something to prove to begin period 3. After a slew of early Biloxi penalty minutes, Domic Dumas found the twine on the powerplay at 6:10 to make it 5-1. Still on the powerplay, at 7:26 Roman Kraemer buried his 2nd of the night to open up Twin City's largest lead at 6-1. Struggling to find offense, the Breakers got going again inside the final 5 minutes. At 15:35 and on their own powerplay, Chiwetin Blacksmith pounded home a cross crease feed from Matt Gellerman to make it 6-2. Moments later another man advantage opportunity presented itself. At 17:27, Ross Bartlett redirected home a Hugo Koch shot to cement the scoring at 6-3. The Thunderbirds outshot the Breakers 54-27 in full time.

Twin City inches to within 5 points of the final playoff spot in the Continental Division with the weekend sweep improving to 23-26-1. They will host the Athens Rock Lobsters for a pivotal 2 game series next Friday and Saturday. The Breakers fall to 7-41-1, and will return home to host the Baton Rouge Zydeco for a pair next Friday and Saturday.

MONROE MOCCASINS at PEE DEE ICECATS

ICECATS SET FPHL ATTENDANCE MARK IN 5-1 WIN

By Tom Callahan

Florence, SC - Alex Legkov scored four goals while Patriks Marcinkevics added four assists in a 5-1 win over the Monroe Moccasins on Sunday night.

After a scoreless first period, the two teams traded goals starting with Legkov's first of the evening at 5:15, followed by Andrew Bellant's 22nd of the year on the power play at 6:58 to tie the game at 1-1.

Pee Dee would then score twice in a 20-second span to break the game open, with Legkov's second of the game followed quickly by Jordan Popoff's second of the year at 12:13 to make it 3-1 after 40 minutes.

Legkov capped his four-goal night with a pair of third period markers at 5:19 and a power play goal at 8:41 to cap the scoring.

Parker Rutherford made 24 saves to earn his eighth win of the season.

Notes:

Legkov's four goals are the most in a single game in IceCats history.

Legkov now has 37 goals on the season and is one goal off the league lead, held in part by teammate Patriks Marcinkevics.

Popoff recorded a Gordie Howe Hat Trick with a goal, assist and fight in the game.

With the win, the IceCats magic number is now 11 points to clinch its first playoff berth.

The IceCats set the FPHL Single Season Attendance Record with 126,841 fans with one home game remaining (April 4).

Pee Dee will head to Blue Ridge to battle the Bobcats next Friday and Saturday night before coming back for a home-and-home weekend set against Twin City. The final regular season home game is Saturday, April 4 at 7:15 pm. It's Star Wars Night! Plus Fan Appreciation Night sponsored by SouthCo.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.