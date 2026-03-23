IceCats Set FPHL Attendance Mark in 5-1 Win

Published on March 22, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







FLORENCE, SC - Alex Legkov scored four goals while Patriks Marcinkevics added four assists in a 5-1 win over the Monroe Moccasins on Sunday night.

After a scoreless first period, the two teams traded goals starting with Legkov's first of the evening at 5:15, followed by Andrew Bellant's 22nd of the year on the power play at 6:58 to tie the game at 1-1.

Pee Dee would then score twice in a 20-second span to break the game open, with Legkov's second of the game followed quickly by Jordan Popoff's second of the year at 12:13 to make it 3-1 after 40 minutes.

Legkov capped his four-goal night with a pair of third period markers at 5:19 and a power play goal at 8:41 to cap the scoring.

Parker Rutherford made 24 saves to earn his eighth win of the season.

Notes:

Legkov's four goals are the most in a single game in IceCats history.

Legkov now has 37 goals on the season and is one goal off the league lead, held in part by teammate Patriks Marcinkevics.

Popoff recorded a Gordie Howe Hat Trick with a goal, assist and fight in the game.

With the win, the IceCats magic number is now 11 points to clinch its first playoff berth.

The IceCats set the FPHL Single Season Attendance Record with 126,841 fans with one home game remaining (April 4). Pee Dee will head to Blue Ridge to battle the Bobcats next Friday and Saturday night before coming back for a home-and-home weekend set against Twin City. The final regular season home game is Saturday, April 4 at 7:15 pm. It's Star Wars Night! Plus Fan Appreciation Night sponsored by SouthCo. Tickets are on sale now via the Florence Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com. Use code ICECAT for 25% your order online!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.