IceCats Drop 5-2 Decision to Moccasins

Published on March 21, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







FLORENCE, SC - The Monroe Moccasins got 40 saves from goaltender Tyler Masternak plus two goals and an assist from Hagan Moe en route to a 5-2 win over the Pee Dee IceCats on Saturday night at Florence Center.

Moe scored twice to open the second period and get Monroe off to a 2-0 lead, once on the power play at 2:52 and then at even strength at 5:10.

Patriks Marcinkevics responded with an unassisted goal just 48 second later, but the Moccasins built the lead back to 4-1 on Isaiah Frankel's first goal as a pro and a Jamie Dorsey marker early in the third period.

Alex Legkov made it close with a breakaway goal at the 15:00 mark of the third period, finishing his move despite being pulled down and drawing a penalty on the play.

After pulling goaltender Breandan Colgan (18 saves) for the extra attacker, Monroe scored into the empty net to secure the win and the 5-2 final.

The two teams will resume Friday's suspended game on Sunday at 6:15 pm at Florence Center. Admission is free and open to the public, and ticket holders from Friday night's game will be able to keep their same seats with their ticket stub from the game. Doors will open at 5 pm.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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