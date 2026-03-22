Thunderbirds Set for Pucks & Paws Night

Published on March 21, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Twin City Thunderbirds are set to host the Biloxi Breakers this afternoon at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena for "Pucks & Paws Night" presented by The Pet Barn. Tickets are still available, and may be purchased by visiting WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. Puck drop for the battle is scheduled for 4:05pm ET.

Twin City (22-26-1) seeks a three-game weekend sweep of Biloxi following a 9-2 win on Friday night and a 4-2 victory last night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Jon Buttitta (2), Connor Craig (2), Nate Keeley, Jiri Pestuka, Kayson Gallant, Zach White, Chris Mott, Jacob Schnapp, Jan Salak, Zach White, and Roman Kraemer have all netted goals for Twin City through the opening two games of this weekend's three-game home series. The Thunderbirds have recorded 114 total shots on goal in the team's two victories over the Breakers. Scoring leaders for Twin City entering today's matchup include Zach White (25), Roman Kraemer (21), and Kayson Gallant (19).

Biloxi (7-40-1) enters today's road game against Twin City on a five-game losing skid following back-to-back losses in the opening two games of the weekend. Ross Bartlett, Lucas Piekarczyk, Chiwetin Blacksmith, and Alfred Rotiroti have netted goals for the Breakers in this weekend's losses to the Thunderbirds. Scoring leaders for Biloxi entering this afternoon's final game of the three-game weekend include Lucas Piekarczyk (14), Chiwetin Blacksmith (13), and Ross Bartlett (13). Biloxi will return to action on Friday with a home game against the Baton Rouge Zydeco.

This afternoon's matchup between the Thunderbirds and the Breakers is Pucks & Paws Night presented by The Pet Barn. Twin City will wear specialty sweaters during today's game that will be auctioned off following the battle. Next weekend's home series on Friday, March 27th and Saturday, March 28th will feature a two-game series against the division-leading Athens Rock Lobsters. Friday night's game is "90s Night", and Saturday is Atrium Health Night. Puck drop for Friday's game is scheduled for 7:35pm ET, and Saturday's game will start at 6:05pm ET.

Twin City is currently offering a special ticket discount through FEVO to celebrate the historic double gold sweep in Milano Cortino for the United States Men's and Women's Hockey Teams. Three tiers of pricing (Gold, Silver, Bronze) are available. The Gold Tier includes two blue section tickets for $46, a nod to the United States' Men's team winning Gold at the Olympics for the first time in forty-six years. Silver Tier pricing includes two red section tickets for $33 in honor of United States Women's Captain Hillary Knight's team record of thirty-three points recorded in the Olympics. The Bronze Tier includes two white section tickets for $20.26, a nod to this year's historic performance by each United States hockey team in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. https://www.gofevo.com/group/Olympicdiscount

Today's game is set to begin at 4:05pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).

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Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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