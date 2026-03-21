Prowlers Add Adrian Forward Jamer

Published on March 21, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have announced another collegiate signing in forward Justin Jamer. The 6'3" 205 lbs Ontario native captained Adrian College's ACHA team this season.

This season, Jamer finished with 12 goals and 30 points in 28 games for the Bulldogs. He helped the team win the GL6 Conference championship and his five assists were tied for the most in the ACHA National Championship as Adrian got to the final before falling.

Jamer finished his college career with 105 points in 125 games. He led the Bulldogs to back-to-back GL6 titles the last two seasons and was part of a national championship in 2024. Jamer was also named the GL6 Conference Tournament MVP in 2025. He played juniors in the OJHL with the Coburg Cougars, SJHL with the Humboldt Broncos and CCHL with the Navan Grads.

Jamer is expected to make his pro debut tonight when the Prowlers take on the Topeka Scarecrows on Taking a Shot at Breast Cancer Night. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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