Power Play Propels Prowlers' Comeback

Published on March 21, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







Austin Fetterly scored the third unanswered power play goal as the Prowlers came back from a 3-1 third-period deficit to topple the Topeka Scarecrows 4-3 in overtime at McMorran Place on March 21. The man-advantage opportunity came when Reggie Millette backchecked a Topeka rush and drew a penalty after helping to break it up.

"We always talk about our resilience," Fetterly said. "We show up for each other, even in the hardest moments. That's our identity."

The Scarecrows entered the third period up 2-1 and were on a power play that leaked over from the end of the second. Connor Lind extended their lead to two just over a minute into the frame.

Then, they got into penalty trouble. On the first Port Huron power play of the night, Lukas Lacny stepped out from the goal line and took a shot that was stopped, but he followed it up and slid the rebound under Matt Lenz. About two and a half minutes later, on the second Prowlers power play, Reggie Millette sent a shot through from the point that Lenz stopped. It popped up in the air and went off of Lenz's stick into the net to tie the score and, eventually, send it to overtime.

Vincent Dekumbis scored the game opening goal less than three minutes in and Garrison Gagnon picked up the primary helper for his first pro point. Scott Coash scored the next two, one in the first period and one in the second, to put Topeka in front heading to the third.

Fetterly added two assists to his OT winner and Millette dished out three assists, including the primary on the game winner. Bailey Huber won his fourth-straight start with a 31-save performance.

Coash led the way with his two goals and Cam Clark dished out two assists. Lenz stopped 31 shots in the loss.

The Prowlers continue their homestand on March 27 and 28 against the Watertown Wolves. Friday is Faith & Family Night and Saturday is Pucks & Pups featuring Paw Patrol. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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