Thunderbirds Win 4-2 Decision over Breakers

Published on March 21, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds won a 4-2 decision over the Biloxi Breakers Saturday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Jacob Schnapp, Jan Salak, Zach White, and Roman Kraemer each netted a goal for the Thunderbirds during the two-goal victory. Boris Babik backstopped the team to the win in a 37 save on 39 shot performance in goal. Twin City returns to action tomorrow afternoon in the final game of this weekend's three-game home series against Biloxi. Puck drop for tomorrow's battle is scheduled for 4:05pm ET.

Biloxi took a one-goal lead in the matchup with the only goal netted during Saturday's opening period. The goal was scored even strength by Ross Bartlett at 11:26 of the 1st period. Bartlett's scoring play was assisted by Chiwetin Blacksmith and Hugo Koch. Twin City outshot Biloxi by a 24-12 margin during the 1st period, but trailed by one goal entering Saturday's middle period.

Jacob Schnapp tied the game with his ninth goal of the year just over three minutes into Saturday's 2nd period. Schnapp's goal was netted even strength, and was assisted by Connor Craig and Dominic Dumas. Jan Salak scored his eighteenth goal of the year at 9:08 of the 2nd period to give Twin City a one-goal lead in the battle. Salak's goal was assisted by Nate Keely and Grant Bondy. Bondy's assist was his first point as a member of the Thunderbirds. Nate Keeley gave the Thunderbirds a two-goal lead in the game with his ninth scoring play of the season. Keeley's goal was netted on the powerplay at 17:57 of the 2nd period, and was assisted by Zach White and Kayson Gallant. The final goal of Saturday's middle period was scored on the powerplay by Biloxi's Lucas Piekarczyk. Hugo Koch and Chiwetin Blacksmith each notched an assist on the scoring play. The Thunderbirds outshot the Breakers by a 16-13 margin during the 2nd period, and carried a 3-2 advantage into the 3rd period.

The lone goal of Saturday's final period was netted by Roman Kraemer with less than three minutes to play. Kraemer's goal was his 21st of the year, and was assisted by Zach White and Kayson Gallant. Twin City outshot Biloxi by a 16-14 margin during the 3rd period, and a 56-39 margin overall during Saturday night's showdown. The Thunderbirds won the game by a final score of 4-2, and improved to 22-26-1 on the 2025-2026 regular season.

Boris Babik improved to 17-21-1 in net on the year in Saturday night's victory. Anton Borodkin dropped the game in goal for the Breakers in a 52-save-on-56-shot performance.

Tomorrow's game is Pucks & Paws Night presented by Pet Barn. Twin City will wear specialty sweaters for the matchup that will be auctioned off following the battle. Next weekend's home series on Friday, March 27th and Saturday, March 28th will feature a two-game series against the division-leading Athens Rock Lobsters. Friday night's game is "90s Night", and Saturday is Atrium Health Night. Puck drop for Friday's game is scheduled for 7:35pm ET, and Saturday's game will start at 6:05pm ET.

Twin City is currently offering a special ticket discount through FEVO to celebrate the historic double gold sweep in Milano Cortino for the United States Men's and Women's Hockey Teams. Three tiers of pricing (Gold, Silver, Bronze) are available. The Gold Tier includes two blue section tickets for $46, a nod to the United States' Men's team winning Gold at the Olympics for the first time in forty-six years. Silver Tier pricing includes two red section tickets for $33 in honor of United States Women's Captain Hillary Knight's team record of thirty-three points recorded in the Olympics. The Bronze Tier includes two white section tickets for $20.26, a nod to this year's historic performance by each United States hockey team in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. https://www.gofevo.com/group/Olympicdiscount

Tickets to home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena may be purchased online by visiting WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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