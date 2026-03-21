Wolves Fall to Hat Tricks

Published on March 21, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







For the sixth time this season the Wolves hosted the Danbury Hat Tricks, in what would be the sixteenth meeting between the two teams this year. Danbury has won eleven of those previous games, and still have an outside shot at a playoff spot. So, for the Wolves, who have been knocked out of playoff contention, this night would give them a chance to play spoiler for their division foe.

Just 1:40 into the first, the Hat Tricks Joel Santaro netted his first pro goal putting Danbury up 1-0, assisted by Konstantin Chernyuk and Kayden Fennell.

Danbury added a second goal at the 8:25 mark when Jordan Kromm lit the lamp making it 2-0, assisted by Kayden Kanderka and Konstantin Chernyuk.

Watertown would outshoot the Hat Tricks 14-12, but trailed 2-0 at the break.

Egor Filippov got Watertown on the board at 2:52 of the second making it 2-1, with the assist belonging to Hunter Hall and Gleb Varava.

Danbury regained control in the shots on goal category in the second, but Watertown was able to control the tempo over the later part of the frame, and the game would end to the final period with Danbury holding the 2-1 lead.

At 10:11 of the third, Jordan Kromm would once again give the Hat Tricks a 2 goal lead, making it 3-1, assisted by Kayden Kanderka.

Just over two minutes later Grady Friedman got loose in the Watertown end and would up the score to 4-1 at the 12:31 mark assisted by Konstantin Chernyuk and Kayden Fennell.

Danbury added one more goal for good measure at the 12:54 mark from Grady Friedman, assisted by Fennell and Milan Breczko, sending the Hat tricks to a 5-1 win over the Wolves.

The scene will switch to the Mennen Ice Arena in Morristown, NJ on Saturday night for a neutral site battle between these bitter rivals with game time set for 7:00 PM.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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