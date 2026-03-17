Weekend Preview: Wolves vs. Hat Tricks in NY/NJ

Published on March 17, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







With the three losses this past weekend, the Wolves have been officially knocked from playoff contention. For Watertown, the role now turns to trying to end the season strong, and get a better look at some of the recently signed college players, and building towards the 2026-2027 season. Watertown also has a bit of a chance to play spoiler this weekend as they battle the Danbury Hat Tricks in a two game set that starts in Watertown on Friday night at 7:30, before moving to the neutral site matchup with Danbury in the Mennen Ice Arena in Morris Township, NJ.

The Hat Tricks enter the weekend fourteen points out of a playoff spot, with eight games remaining on their schedule. Four of those remaining eight are against the Binghamton Black Bears, three versus the Wolves, and one more game in Port Huron.

For Watertown fans, it's your final chance to catch the Wolves in action at home this season. Following this Friday night, the Wolves will be home for two games on April 3rd and 4th as they host the Hat Tricks and Binghamton Black Bears to close out the year.

Fans don't forget, the Wolves Den is always open on game nights, and there is plenty of fresh merchandise on sale.

The doors open at 6:00 PM and the games start at 7:30 in the Watertown Municipal Arena, and as always, if you cant get to the arena, you can watch all the Wolves action on rumble.com, the exclusive home of Watertown Wolves Hockey broadcasts.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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